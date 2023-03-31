CLINTON – One person was hospitalized, buildings were damaged and power lines downed after a storm passed through Clinton County on Friday.
Reports of damage were greatest in and around Charlotte and Andover, with county officials asking residents to stay out of those towns Friday night in the aftermath of the storm. One person was transported to the hospital in DeWitt for treatment of injuries, county officials said.
The storm caused a leak in a 10,000-gallon propane tank in Charlotte. The north side of Charlotte, particularly north of Deep Creek, was evacuated. Those who weren’t able to find shelter were able to shelter at Immanuel Lutheran Church in Charlotte.
Davenport’s HazMat unit responded and the leak was no longer a safety hazard late Friday night, according to county auditor Eric Van Lancker, who spoke on behalf of county officials prior to a 9:30 p.m. press conference.
There were reports of downed electric lines, but county officials said those had been taken care of by 9:30 p.m. Friday. At that time, Welton was without power. At one point after the storm, Welton, Wheatland, Calamus and Grand Mound all were without power.
County officials said all roadways had been cleared as of 9:30 p.m., but damage assessment would continue through the evening. The public is asked to call 911 for any downed power lines or downed trees across roads.
The Clinton County Emergency Operation Center opened earlier in the day to monitor the storm. Clinton County first responders were also sent out across the county to watch for the severe weather and stayed in constant contact with the EOC and Clinton County Communications.
Almost immediately, first responders were sent to a house that collapsed on people north of Grand Mound, according to Clinton County Sheriff Bill Greenwalt. The Clinton County Secondary Roads Department was called to assist that rescue.
The National Weather Service will determine whether a tornado touched down. Its analysis of a storm is posted on the National Weather Service website after weather officials study the storm’s path, wind speeds and damage assessments.
