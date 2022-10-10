MILLEDGEVILLE, Ill. — Two teenagers were seriously injured in a two-vehicle crash Sunday afternoon in Whiteside County.
The collision happened around 3:55 p.m. at Illinois Route 40 and Genesee Road.
According to an Whiteside County Sheriff’s Department report, a 2010 Gray Chevrolet Malibu, driven by a 16-year-old male from Milledgeville, made an improper left turn into the path of a 2007 Gray Jeep Grand Cherokee driven by Brian Harris, 53 of Chadwick, Illinois.
The 16-year-old driver and Harris both were transported by ambulance to an area hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
The 16-year-old’s passengers — a 15-year-old male from Milledgeville and a 16-year-old male from Milledgeville — were flown to a regional hospital with life-threatening injuries.
A passenger in the Harris vehicle, Kieren Harris, 18, of Chadwick, was transported by ambulance to an area hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
Preliminary investigative details indicate the teenager’s vehicle was traveling south on Route 40, while Harris was traveling north on Route 40 when the teen turned left into Harris’ path. The Harris vehicle struck the teen’s vehicle on the passenger side, and both vehicles ended up in the yard of 24780 Genesee Road.
The teenage driver was cited for failure to yield upon turning left and a graduated driver’s license violation.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.