CLINTON – Clinton Half Marathon organizers are putting out a call for volunteers to help at the Sept. 11 event.
Volunteers are needed to help welcome runners who will come to Clinton from 50 zip codes and nine states. Those wishing to volunteer to help during the race can use the volunteer form available at www.clintonhalfmarathon.com or reach out to Volunteer Director Aimee Hammel or Volunteer Coordinator Jennifer Austin.
Course entertainment also is needed. Bands, musicians and dance groups can reach to Hammel via the website or social media.
“We’d love for the community to come out and cheer on runners during the race,” said Hammel. “This is a challenging course, so it’s great to see people supporting the runners and encouraging them through the finish.”
Course routes can be viewed at http://www.clintonhalfmarathon.com. The committee is welcoming back a unique feature of the race and runner favorite, bagpiper Derek Grant. Grant will be traveling around the city providing bagpipe music along the course.
A new addition to the race is the “Go the Distance” raffle fundraiser to support YWCA Clinton. Tickets are $10 and can be purchased at the YWCA Clinton front desk or online at https://www.ywcaclinton.org/product/go-the-distance-raffle/
Winners will be announced between 11 a.m. and noon on race day. First prize is an “Explore Clinton” basket valued at $2,500 and growing, second prize is $1,000 cash, and third prize is a yearly membership to YWCA Clinton. Recipients need not be present to win.
The main running events of a half marathon, 10K and 5K run/walk will begin at 7:30 a.m. There is a strict 3-hour course limit. All participants receive a race T-shirt, swag bag and entry to the Hy-Vee Post Race Party. All finishers receive a medal. Age group awards will be presented and there are cash prizes for the overall winners in the 5K, 10K and Half Marathon.
For more information or to register for the race, visit http://www.clintonhalfmarathon.com or contact YWCA Operations Director Stephanie Sommers or YWCA Executive Director Shannon Sander-Welzien at 242-2110.
