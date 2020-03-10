DES MOINES — Iowans should look out for price gouging and other scams related to the COVID-19 virus, Iowa Attorney General Tom Miller warned this week.
Gov. Kim Reynolds declared a state of disaster emergency for the entire state Monday. A disaster declaration triggers the state’s price-gouging rule, the AG’s office said.
Price gouging is defined in the Attorney General’s Administrative Rule as raising prices unreasonably above the price at which the merchandise or service was sold in the usual course of business immediately prior to the onset of the emergency. The rule, which applies during the emergency declaration and “subsequent recovery period” up to six months, recognizes that prices may be higher because sellers also often incur increased costs.
The Attorney General’s office has been in contact with Amazon, where high prices for hand sanitizer, protective masks and other products have been reported. Amazon says it has removed several products and high-priced offers and suspended the accounts of third-party sellers who have engaged in price gouging.
The Attorney General’s Office also advises consumers to be wary of scammers who prey upon fear over coronavirus in other ways. Watch out for the following:
Bogus treatments: Deceptive or scientifically unsupported claims flourish during health scares. The Federal Trade Commission and U.S. Food and Drug Administration have sent warning letters to seven companies allegedly selling unapproved products — including teas, essential oils, and colloidal silver — claiming to treat or prevent coronavirus.
The agencies sent the letters to Vital Silver, Quinessence Aromatherapy Ltd., N-ergetics, GuruNanda, LLC, Vivify Holistic Clinic, Herbal Amy LLC and The Jim Bakker Show.
The FDA says there are no approved vaccines, drugs, or investigational products available to treat or prevent the virus.
