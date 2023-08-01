MORRISON, Ill. — The 152nd Whiteside County Fair opens Tuesday, Aug. 15, and runs for five days before ending Saturday, Aug. 19.
The 152nd annual fair, held at the Whiteside County Fairgrounds in Morrison, has many exciting attractions and something for everyone.
On Tuesday, Aug. 15, the evening entertainment is Next Level Pro-Bull Riding starting at 7 p.m. Cheer for these brave cowboys as they prepare to hang on for 8 seconds while a four-legged nemesis tries to spoil their plan. Other events to start the fair off are the pleasure horse show at 9 a.m., open swine judging at noon and Jr. swine Judging at 4:30 p.m. A kids tractor pedal pull begins at 2 p.m.
Wednesday, Aug. 16, the fair will feature Next Level Pro-Bronc Riding at 7 p.m. This event will involve a rodeo participant riding a bucking horse (sometimes called a bronco) that attempts to throw or buck off the rider before the 8 seconds is up. Originally based on the necessary buck-breaking skills of a working cowboy, the event is now a highly stylized competition that utilizes horses that often are specially bred for strength, agility, and bucking ability. Other events during the day are the Exhibition Barrels that will start at 8 a.m. and western horse speed events and dairy judging at 9 a.m.
On Thursday, Aug. 17, the 7 p.m. grandstand entertainment will be Full Throttle monster trucks featuring the world-famous “BIG FOOT” followed by the popular fireworks show. It has been many years since these massive trucks have destroyed cars at the Whiteside County Fair. Fireworks will be right after the show. Other events that day will start at 9 a.m. with the beef cattle-Jr. show being judged at the Beef Show Arena. The heavy horse hitches will be in front of the grandstand at 9 a.m. and heavy horse halter classes start at 1 p.m. in front of the grandstand.
On Friday, Aug. 18, the Illini State Pullers Association brings in souped-up tractors and trucks that will pull the heavy-weighted sled to show off the horsepower under the hood. The tractor pull starts at 6:30 p.m. right after the antique tractor parade that starts at 5:30 p.m. During the morning at 9 a.m., the heavy horse hitch classes will be shown in front of the grandstands.
The open beef show will be judged in the Beef Show Arena at 9 a.m. At 1 p.m. the heavy horses come back as they thunder in front of the grandstand.
On Saturday, Aug. 19, at 6:30 p.m., the car-crushing, adrenaline-pumping, smoke-filled demolition derby begins. The horses are at the post as harness racing is on the track at 1 p.m. Some other events on Saturday are the kids tractor pedal pull at 11 a.m. and the wood-carving auction at 4 p.m.
The Mega Band is back again this year and the Wilson Family Show will entertain fair-goers with its carnival and midway attractions. Patrons can ride unlimited rides every day of the fair for $60 (if purchased in advance the week before the fair at the Secretary’s office) or $70 during the fair.
The Granpa Cratchet Stage Show will return this year along with the bike giveaway each day of the fair and the cake/pie walk. New to the fair this year is the Bertrand’s petting zoo and pony rides throughout the day, every day.
For more information about the fair, go to www.whitesidecountyfair.org.
