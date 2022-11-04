YWCA lands $4M grant for supportive housing shelter for homeless.
breaking
Showers and thunderstorms likely - heavy rainfall is possible, especially this evening. Low 54F. Winds SE at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 100%. 1 to 2 inches of rain expected. Locally heavy rainfall possible..
Showers and thunderstorms likely - heavy rainfall is possible, especially this evening. Low 54F. Winds SE at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 100%. 1 to 2 inches of rain expected. Locally heavy rainfall possible.
Updated: November 4, 2022 @ 3:01 pm
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.