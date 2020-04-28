MONTICELLO — As the COVID-19 pandemic continues to impact daily lives, there are fears it could disrupt the food supply chain.
Over the weekend, Tyson Foods Board Chairman John Tyson warned “millions of pounds of meat” will disappear from the chain as food processing plants are being forced to close because their workers are contracting the virus.
As plants are closing, this could lead to the potential shortage of meat nationwide, he said, warning that the food supply chain is in danger of breaking.
Locally, pork producers are doing what they can to keep the impact at a minimum. Dominic Hogan, a farmer from Jones County, Iowa, said he knows of fellow pork producers who are affected by the plants’ closures. Up until now, they have not stopped the way he does business, but he expects that to change very soon.
“I’m not marketing anything right now,” Hogan told the Clinton Herald. “But I got some barns that will be coming up to market, probably in a couple of weeks. So, it hasn’t directly affected me yet, but I anticipate that it will. “
Hogan said he knows of farmers who are not able to sell their hogs on time as they normally do. He expects possible bottlenecks well into May, even after the food processing plants reopen. He said it will take a while for the pigs to be processed with the disruptions caused by the spread of coronavirus.
Hogan said disruption to the food supply chain also could impact consumers looking for meat at the grocery store.
“I would say, yes, there will be some shortages,” Hogan said. “I would expect there to be some, but at the same time I don’t want to imply that people should go out and panic buy.”
As things get back to normal, Hogan said they should be able to refill the supply chain. He added that despite some food processing plants being closed right now, there is still product being processed and shipped.
As a farmer for roughly 26 years, Hogan said he has seen a lot of adversity, ranging from flooding to severe droughts. But he said this pandemic is causing unprecedented challenges.
“No, I’ve never seen anything like this,” Hogan said. “I wish my grandparents were still alive because they went through the Depression, and I would ask them what it was like back then.”
On the federal level, several media outlets reported that President Trump plans to order meat processing plants to remain open, amid the pandemic. The president is expected to use the Defense Production Act to order the plants to stay open as critical infrastructure.
