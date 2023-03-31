When the COVID pandemic shuttered theater doors in March 2020, performing arts venues took a deep economic hit.

That year, as reported by the National Endowment for the Arts, performing arts companies and presenters joined oil drilling/exploration and air transportation as the steepest-declining areas of the nation’s economy after a fall of nearly 73%.

“We shuttered all of 2020,” Clinton Area Showboat Theatre Board of Directors Vice President Chris Streets says. “We had already paid some of the royalties for the season.”

The following year’s shows were held outside the venue or across the street at the Riverview Bandshell. Attendance records were nearly broken two seasons before, but in 2021 the 95-degree and bug-heavy weather that accompanied the outdoor shows, along with a persisting fear in society of catching COVID, prevented tickets from selling well.

“And the amount of COVID testing that the professional company had to do,” Streets says. “The COVID tests became probably one of our top five expenses during the 2021 season.”

The total spent on testing came close to $10,000 as some cast members came down with the virus and at least seven shows were canceled, costing the Showboat upwards of $1,000 in revenue each.

“It really hit us,” Showboat Director James Kyle Davis says.

One of only three professional union theater companies in the state, the Clinton Area Showboat Theater at 303 Riverview Drive has been an iconic symbol of the community since the city purchased the boat in 1966 and CAST was formed in the late 1980s. Its professional summer theater productions and theater education programs significantly contribute to the cultural and artistic climate of the area and draw professionals in theater from around the country.

“We have actors who are on our stage who are now on Broadway, on TV shows, on national traveling tours of shows,” Streets says. “What you see here are professional actors who tomorrow you could go to Chicago or New York and there they are. So that gets my blood pumping. I’m excited about that. We’re giving that to the people here in Clinton.”

Learning from these actors behind the scenes are the kids of the Showboat’s Deckhand company, who work backstage and help with shows in other ways to gain a knowledge of theater that instills confidence and cultivates their own professional artistic futures.

The future of the Clinton Area Showboat Theater itself, however, is uncertain.

“The issue we’re having,” Streets says, “is having the capital to start the season. We have to pay the royalties up front, we have to pay our director and our actors as soon as they touch the ground here, we have to make sure we have payroll taken care of, we have to pay for housing and all that, and right now, to be honest, just straight up honest, we’re short – 2023 is seriously in jeopardy of if it’ll happen. Or if it does happen, will it happen in the full force that we’re hoping for.”

Tentatively, the 2023 season will begin with The Leading Ladies Cabaret from June 1-11, followed by Mel Brooks’ Young Frankenstein from June 15-25. A Broadway adaptation of Rodgers & Hammerstein’s Cinderella is scheduled for June 29-July 16, and The SpongeBob Musical from July 20-30. The season is to end with the comedic Murder For Two from Aug. 3-13.

“We’ve done our due diligence of getting grants from the government when they have it but, you know, those grants only last so long because we still have to keep the season going and still have expenses that we have to pay for during the year just to keep the lights on,” Davis says. “We’re in a situation now where we really need the community to help us stay afloat.”

It will take close to $100,000 to make it to the middle of the summer.

As a non-profit, the theater relies heavily on sponsors, gaining 70 to 80% of funds from generous donors, which helps to keep ticket prices low. The less than $30 costs of tickets have been advertised for the season and local casting auditions have taken place as the process of preparing for the season moves along as usual, but they’re yet hoping to gain enough funding for the season to begin by the end of April.

“Once we start offering our actors contracts,” Streets says, “it pretty much has to happen, because if they accept a contract with us, that means they’ve turned down how many other theaters, and then if we were to cancel, it would destroy their career as much as it would hurt us, so we’ve got to be able to make a decision quick enough that helps them out as much as it helps us out.”

Since Streets was a kid, he’d always wanted to perform at the Showboat. Just a few years ago, he finally got to fulfill that dream.

“This is just such a cool little theater,” he says. “For it to do well and have crowds outside on weekends I just think is fantastic for our community.”