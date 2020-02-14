CLINTON — The Felix Adler Children’s Discovery Center will offer STEM challenges with candy hearts at WOW Wednesday, and special guest, Miss Jessica, will be talking about hibernation. All of these programs are free with regular museum admission or membership.
WOW Wednesday: candy hearts STEM challenge
Wednesday, Feb. 19, from 2-6 p.m. is a WOW Wednesday at the Discovery Center, sponsored by the Clinton Lions Club. Stop by the Please-Touch-Table. WOW Wednesday will be having STEM challenges with candy hearts. How tall do you think you can stack them?
Chess, juggling and logic puzzles are also a big hit every Wednesday at the Discovery Center. Miss Jean teaches beginning chess to all, from preschoolers through adults, or she will play a strategic game with an opponent to match their skill level. Additionally, she loves to juggle and can teach anyone of any age to become a successful juggler.
WOW Wednesday is perfect for school-aged kids and their families and is a great activity for a school early out afternoon. WOW Wednesday is drop-in with no pre-registration required; it is an enrichment program with no extra class fee.
Funtime Friday: Miss Jessica, Wake-Up Animals
Friday, Feb. 21, at 10 a.m. is Funtime Friday, sponsored by the Clinton Kiwanis Club and Alliant Energy Foundation. It is almost time for your local critters to wake up from their long winter’s nap. Miss Jessica will teach you about hibernation during Funtime Friday. She will bring live animals and artifacts for young scientists to examine. There will be the usual, literacy-based activities for children to play and learn. As always there will be a snack to go with the theme. This program is designed for preschoolers and their grown-ups, although all age children are welcome anytime.
Sunday afternoons with Miss Jean
Save the date for Miss Jean on Sunday, Feb. 23, at the Discovery Center. This program challenges the minds of all ages. Learn to juggle, play chess and build your brain with STEM and logic puzzles. Miss Jean will be here from 2-5 p.m.. The program is free with museum admission.
The Discovery Center is located at 332 Eighth Ave. South in downtown Clinton. The center is open Wednesdays through Friday from 9:30 a.m. to 6 p.m., Saturdays from 9:30 a.m. to 5 p.m., and Sundays from 12:30 to 5 p.m. Museum admission is $4 per person ages 2 to 64, $3 per person ages 65 and older, free for children one and younger, and free for members of the children’s museum.
For more information about the children’s museum and its programs, call 243-3600, email info@adlerdiscoverycenter.org, or message them on Facebook at Felix Adler Children’s Discovery Center.
