The Clinton Public Library’s elevator will be upgraded beginning the week of March 16. Construction will last four to six weeks. The lower lobby, meeting room, makerspace, and bookstore will be closed during this time.
We apologize for the inconvenience this causes our patrons but the upgrades are very necessary and will make the future much better. If those that cannot use the stairs need to use the computers, the Lyons branch is open from 9 a.m to 5 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday; please keep in mind that the Lyons location is a smaller building and has fewer public computers. Iowa Workforce has satellite office hours there on Tuesdays from 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.
STORYTIME Morning storytimes are on Tuesdays and Wednesdays at 10 a.m. Come join the fun with songs, books and puppet shows.
WILD WEDNESDAYS Kids in grades kindergarten through fifth are welcome to come to the second floor to play video games, computer games, Minecraft, tabletop games, puzzles, and crafts. Fun activities that change from week to week are STEAM-oriented and perfect for elementary kids.
MAKELAB Come join us on Thursdays from 4-7:30 p.m or Saturdays from 10 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. to learn about robotics, making games, 3D modeling and much more. Meet like-minded individuals who share your hobby and love to create. Whether you’re a beginner or a pro, you’ll find a cohesive environment to have fun at the public library.
COFFEE WITH A COP From 10:30-11:30 a.m. March 13, have coffee with a police officer at the Lyons Branch Library, 105 Main Ave. Join your neighbors and a Clinton officer for coffee and conversation. This is a chance to ask questions, share concerns, and get to know one or two officers in your neighborhood. Stop in for coffee and a chat in a relaxed atmosphere.
OPERATION BEDROLL This event will be from 11 a.m. to noon March 14 at the Lyons Branch Library. Please join us for Operation Bedroll as we will learn how to make sleeping mats from plastic grocery bags. If you are interested in donating clean plastic grocery bags, cutting them, or want to learn how to crochet them, please join us. This project is in collaboration with RSVP to help make plastic mats for the homeless. Please register at 242-5355.
ABSTRACTING INFORMATION FROM OBITUARIES Penni Chase will cover how to break up an obituary and turn it into a map to locate records we have been unable to find for those ancestors we are researching. This course will be from 10-11:30 a.m. March 18 at the Lyons Branch Library.
For the past 12 years, Penni has offered a variety of courses through Black Hawk College’s Community Education Classes, from “Growing Your Family Tree” for beginners to her newest “Genealogy Coaching” for the more advanced genealogy researcher. She is currently working on completing her certificate in American Records with GenealogicalStudies.com.
BEGINNING CROCHET Please join us at the Lyons Branch Library for Beginning Crochet from 1-3 p.m. March 18. Sandy Logan will teach us the skills we need for a beginner craft project. Some supplies will be available, but feel free to bring your own. Call 242-5355 to register as seating and supplies are limited.
THE VOTE IS THE EMBLEM OF OUR EQUALITY On Aug. 26, Americans will mark the 100th anniversary of the 19th Amendment which gave women the right to vote. Let’s Celebrate National Women’s History Month with Kathy Wilson. This program provides the historic context for the rise of the women’s suffrage movement, its effect on society, and its legacy. Like many of Kathy’s other programs, The Vote is designed to help audiences understand why we think and act the way we do — in this case, why women had to fight for the right to vote, the social repercussions of their efforts and why we still struggle with women’s rights today.
A professional historian and educator, Wilson believes learning about the past can be fun as well as interesting. To prove that point, she draws on more than 20 years of experience to create programs that engage and entertain as well as educate her audiences. Wilson received her BA in History from Bemidji State University in Minnesota before traveling to England where she completed her Masters at the University of York. She is a former PhD candidate at the University of Iowa and specializes in 18th and 19th-century British-American cultural history. The session will be from 1-2:30 p.m. March 20 at the Lyons Branch Library.
SCI-FI MOVIE MATINEE Soylent Green – A detective investigates the murder of a food-supply exec in an overpopulated, undernourished city of the future and uncovers a disturbing secret about a dietary staple. The film will be shown March 21 from 2-3:45 p.m. at the Lyons Branch Library, 105 Main Ave. Please register at 242-5355 as seating is limited. This movie is rated PG; children must be accompanied by an adult.
LYONS READS BOOK CLUB The book club will meet from 4:45-6:15 p.m. March 25 at the Lyons Branch Library. We each read our own book and discuss it with our group in a relaxed and fun atmosphere.
BINGO! Bingo will be played March 27 from 3:30-4:30 p.m. at the Lyons Branch Library. Join us for fun, fellowship, and the chance to win prizes. Please call 242-8441 to sign up as seating is limited and please note this program is suitable for ages 18 and older.
A CENTURY OF SERVICE Dave Bahnsen will be sharing “A Pictorial History of Clinton’s C&NW Railroad Passenger Depot” on March 28 from 1-2:30 p.m. at the Lyons Branch Library. The railroads west from Chicago changed America forever. Nothing changed the stature of Clinton more than the Chicago and North Western Railroad. The building where the public interacted with the railroad will soon be gone. Come and see where presidents, the military and everyday people met Clinton and Clinton met the world. Bahnsen is a native of Clinton and a volunteer for the State of Iowa Historical Society Library in Iowa City.
