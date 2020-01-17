CLINTON – Clinton County Environmental Services Director Shane McClintock and the county continue to progress toward a solution for the Elvira wastewater systems project.
The Clinton County Board of Supervisors last week approved a motion to authorize French Reneker to proceed with services relating to engineering and technician needs during the bid letting. The board directed McClintock to continue negotiating with French Reneker on engineering services during construction.
Supervisor Jim Irwin Jr. at Monday’s board meeting said French Reneker will go forward with the bid process for the county and the county board. They will then proceed with the letting process. Irwin added they will provide construction observation for the first few days of construction and then as requested afterwards. Irwin Jr. said the county is waiting on the final numbers for the contract from French Reneker.
Board of Supervisors Chairman Dan Srp believes the main focus for the board is approving the section of the contract for engineering services during construction, if that is the board’s intent.
“We really hadn’t fully addressed that request,” Srp said. “So I guess if we’re satisfied with that then we just get it placed on a future agenda for approval and make sure that maybe Shane understands our intent so that they keep things moving forward.”
Board Vice Chairman Tom Determann believes the board should hold another public hearing. He did not know if the county was required to but thinks they should hold a public hearing. Srp voiced support for holding an informational question-and-answer session at a future date.
The board did not take action at Monday’s meeting.
