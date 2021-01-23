CLINTON — Clinton County Supervisors Tom Determann and Jim Irwin Jr. are not supporting a request from Emergency Management Coordinator Chance Kness for authorization to hire Operations Officer Dan Howard’s replacement about 18 months before Howard intends to retire.
Howard plans to retire in December 2022. In August, Kness requested the Board of Supervisors consider authorizing the hiring of Howard’s replacement. Kness requested the authorization for the advanced timeline to train Howard’s replacement and catch up on tasks not currently being completed.
“All of these things compound as they come across and don’t necessarily drop off in the timeline that you might assume,” Kness said Tuesday. “And as I’ve had to say no to requests for services, I feel it’s my duty in this position to let the commission know and let the elected officials know the amount of pressure we’re under and that we’re not able to fulfill all requests. And so part of this is me letting everyone know that it’s not status quo and we’re not able to do everything we were once able to do.”
Clinton County Emergency Management still has things to deal with from the spring 2019 flooding, Kness said Tuesday. Emergency Management is under pressure to resume normal activities and projects on a daily basis, Kness said. At the same time, they are still in disaster response as the vaccine rollout is complicated, Kness stressed.
Irwin cannot support the request to hire for the position 18 months before Howard’s retirement, he said. He does not know how the county can support going outside of six months, he added. He also questioned the possibility of the individual being trained in Clinton County and taking a job in another county shortly after.
Supervisor Dan Srp noted the request is to train the individual but also to assist the department with workload issues.
“There’s no doubt in my mind that there would be training happening during that time,” Srp said. “But a big part of it is catching up on the workload and the documentation and the other roles in the office.”
Determann has received comments from other department heads in the county that they would also like to get hires in early as well, he said. Determann cannot support another person in the fiscal year 2022 budget either, he said.
“We appreciate everything you guys do, you’ve done,” Determann said. “Don’t take some of this stuff personal. We’ve got the whole county we’ve got to look after. There’s a lot of department heads and I heard the comment from many that ‘I would like to get a guy in here early too.’ So that’s the pressure we’re under.”
Srp noted Emergency Management has utilized volunteers like never before. However, volunteers will not replace full-time staff, Srp said. There is only so much volunteers can do and there is the possibility they can get burned out, Srp stressed. Srp said he understood and could support the request but the board needed to understand the parameters of the request.
“My feeling is the department has stepped up and done immaculate work in so many ways in this last year that’s outside-the-box thinking,” Srp said. “And keeping us moving forward at times where you just simply could not anticipate some of this. They’ve done a terrific job.”
