CLINTON — The Clinton County Board of Supervisors on Tuesday set a public hearing regarding proposed reclassification of a road in Liberty Township.
The public hearing will begin at 6:30 p.m. Feb. 13 at the Lost Nation county Secondary Roads Department shed in the 100 block of Mohr Avenue in Lost Nation.
The Supervisors at that time will take public comment about a request to classify a portion of 130th Avenue as a Level C road. The Board of Supervisors have the power to classify roads at Level C, with reduced level of maintenance and restricted access in accordance with Iowa Code Section 309.57.
The portion of the road also is used to get to a canoe access point into the Wapsipinicon River. The road as a Level C would be gated off from public use, meaning kayakers and canoers would not be able to use the access point, County Engineer Todd Kinney told the board. Only property owners and people who have keys to the gate, such as utility workers, would have access to the road.
County ordinance requires the Board of Supervisors to receive oral or written comments from any resident or property owner of the county. After all comments have been received and considered, the Board, at the meeting or date to which it adjourns, may take action after consultation with the county engineer.
In other business the Supervisors:
• approved a resolution to stop paychecks to operations officer Dan Howard, who is retiring from the Clinton County Emergency Management Office. His retirement became effective Jan. 3.
• approved a resolution to hire a full-time motor grader patrol operator for the Secondary Road Department. Jared Farrell was hired to fill the position, based upon a recommendation from the Clinton County engineer.
• approved a resolution appointing Supervisor Dan Srp to the Clinton County Conservation Board for a five-year term.
• approved a resolution to authorize payroll to start from the jail budget and stop payroll from the sheriff's budget for the transfer of Skylar Jess from community service officer to civilian correctional officer. Jess will be paid at an hourly rate of $19.87 during the probationary period of six months, with pay increasing to $22.08. Jess' employment start date at the sheriff’s office will be Jan. 22.
• authorized Supervisor Chairman Jim Irwin to sign utility permit number 16-208 for Windstream to place buried and/or aerial fiber optic along 210th Street in the county right-of-way located in sections 7 and 8 of T83N R7E and Section 12 of T83 R6E in Elk River Township.
• authorized Irwin to sign the technical support agreement between Clinton County IT and the DeWitt Police Department.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.