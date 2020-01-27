CLINTON — Clinton County officials support waiting to open the parking lot at the Clinton County Law Center until this spring.
Clinton County Facilities Manager Corey Johnson said the county has the option to look at opening the parking lot in the middle of February. The parking lot, if opened in February, would have about 50 parking spots if cars were parked correctly. Johnson said he could have staff members available to move equipment the weekend of Feb. 15 and have everything recalibrated the week of Feb. 17.
Johnson said there are safety concerns with opening the parking lot in February. Johnson said with the new concrete, the county will not be putting chemical or salt on it.
“If we did get an ice storm you’re going to have a slick parking lot and slick sidewalks,” Johnson said. “I mean we can put limestone on it, we can put potash on it I suppose or sand on it. But you will have some slickness there. So I guess, overall, what I’m looking for is a decision on if you guys want to move forward with opening it or if you want to wait until the first of April and open it.”
Clinton County Chief Deputy Steve Diesch said County Sheriff Rick Lincoln’s concern is with the gravel parking lot; the county is not giving employees an option to cross at the light because there is no sidewalk.
“They’re going to be crossing right in the middle of Third Street,” Diesch said. “So he was worried about the liability on the county if something were to happen, if somebody would get hit by a car or something when we don’t offer the intersection as a way to cross.”
Clinton County Auditor Eric Van Lancker was originally supportive of a February opening for the parking lot but now supports a later opening date.
“I pulled into that west lot and I’m nervous about people walking on that,” Van Lancker said. “And then having to go across the street and walk on a bigger swath of it. That’s what changed my mind. I just think from risk management we’re known to be better than that, to be honest with you.”
Clinton County Board of Supervisors Chairman Dan Srp believes pouring of sidewalks should be the priority this winter.
Johnson said they will revisit the opening of the parking lot in mid-March. He added they will proceed with running the shuttle bus.
