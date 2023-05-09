CLINTON — The City of Clinton is preparing to host its first Tailgate N’ Tallboys Music Festival on Clinton’s riverfront on June 8, 9 and 10.
With this event, city officials are expecting large crowds of people from out of town who will be seeking parking and entertainment. Traffic will be much heavier than normal during this festival so the city is encouraging local businesses to be prepared for an increase in patronage during this event. Staff levels, inventory and business hours are a few areas to consider.
City officials in a press released said they will strive to minimize the impact to local traffic; however, the following roads will either be closed completely or have altered traffic patterns during the festival:
Road/Streets to be Completely Closed to Travel and Parking
• 100 Block of Ninth Ave North to provide access for event deliveries, pedestrian access and access for pre-paid parking in the RV Park and Sixth Avenue North parking lot.
• Riverview Drive: Fifth Avenue South to Ninth Avenue North except for pre-paid parking.
• Roosevelt Street: Ninth Avenue North to 11th Avenue North, which is the access route for Marina Parking Pass only.
• Ninth Avenue North Boat Dock/Marina
• Parking along railroad tracks/in railroad right of way
• 100 block of Sixth Avenue North
• 200 block of Sixth Avenue North
• 100 block of Second Avenue South – Main pedestrian access, and includes pickle ball courts parking area.
• 300 block of South First Street, limited to buses/commercial drop-off vehicles only.
• 400 Block of South First Street, limited to buses/pre-paid parking entrance only.
Roads/Streets with Limited or Altered Traffic Routes
• 100-200 blocks of Fifth Avenue South, Downtown Business District. Business parking only with two-hour parking strictly enforced. Vehicles in violation or parked for concert will be towed.
• 100 block of Third Avenue South, Post Office traffic only, enter from Second Street.
• 100 block of Fourth Avenue South, business parking only. No vehicle access to First Street.
• Fourth Avenue South and South First Street, and Fourth Avenue South and Second Street.
The festival grounds will open at 2 p.m. daily, with the first acts taking the stage at 3 p.m. and every hour throughout the festival. Organizers anticipate the most traffic congestion at the conclusion of the headliner each night of the festival, around 11:30 p.m.
For festival updates, follow the Tailgate N’ Tallboys website at tailgatentallboys.com
Planned parking for the event is expected in several locations, including pre-paid parking options near the festival grounds, shuttle parking service from Lincoln Way, and on-street parking, which is expected as well.
