Good morning to my Taste Traveler followers!
Told you I would offer something different! Today it’s Lyons Filling Station.
Yes, it’s a gas station located on the corner of Main Avenue and North Third Street in Clinton and where they offer hamburgers on the grill on Wednesdays only, during the spring/summer/fall seasons.
You’ll be greeted loudly by the owner, Pat Determan, who’s affectionately dubbed the Mayor of Lyons. Inside their small eating area, you go to the food counter and pick up your freshly cooked burger. They have a small case of sides where you can choose an accompaniment. I like their homemade pasta salad, but there are baked beans and other items to try.
If I really have a sweet tooth that day, there’s oftentimes a brownie or an Oreo fluff to purchase. Grab a bag of chips and a drink and it’s a perfect lunch. Pay at the main counter and you’ll see Ellen, Pat’s wife, who works side by side with him. I recommend getting there early because they can sell out fast. Remember, the burgers are only offered on Wednesdays, so be sure to check it out. I promise, you’ll be glad you did!
Some special time with the young ones
Taking a suggestion from our youngest food critic, we tried out pigs in a blanket. Prepared completely by them, I would do absolutely anything for the darlings, but a wienie rolled up in a Pillsbury dough crescent roll isn’t something I am hankering to do.
But we did.
And we proclaimed how delicious they turned out, too. Which made me think about how to encourage the littles to be self-sufficient and begin their trek to independence.
Why not encourage their culinary skills? A simple trial and error of pigs in a blanket can be one of their first ventures. The adults should take in and out of the oven, but allow them the responsibility of rolling the wienie in the perforated crescent dough and set the timer.
Squaring their shoulders in anticipation of your smiling face at their efforts is priceless. Try it!
