Hello fellow Taste Travelers!
My favorite time of year is fall, so today we’re going to talk about apples. Not just slice and bobbing for
or someone who’s a bad apple; but taffy apples! Technically, caramel apples are plain. Taffy apples are
peanut or chocolate sprinkled, but either name works for me.
We here in Clinton are so fortunate to have a fantastic option for enjoying this seasonal delight.
Grandma’s Goody Jar located at 401 North 2nd Street in Clinton has a beautiful, tasty display of caramel.
apples both with peanuts and plain. Open Monday through Saturday, call to order your delicious treat.
soon and she’ll fix you right up. Phone number: 563-321-0963.
Next, we have Sweetheart Bakery located at 241 Main Ave in Clinton. Open Tuesday through Saturday,
their phone number is 563-242-3959. Their recipe is a tried-and-true creation from the old Revere candy.
days in Clinton called Johnson Caramel apples, named for their creators, Don and Donna Johnson. They
too are either plain or peanut sprinkled. Either one is great.
Traveling across the bridge and you’ll find the lovely restaurant called Krumpets. Their phone number is 815-208-7143. Located on main street, their address is 1016 4th Street. Carrying many delightful items of fall favorites, they make a delicious caramel apple too.
The Shameless Chocoholic is located at 101 So Cody Road in LeClaire Iowa and their phone number is.
563-289-1339. They are offering a plain or peanut sprinkled taffy apple for your pleasure. And not
too far from home or when taking the river road to the Quad Cities. Open 7 days a week, I would call.
ahead first to see if they have any in their display case.
Traveling a little out of the way, there’s also Lagomarcino’s in Moline, Illinois, or Davenport, Iowa, in the
east Village. The Davenport phone number is 563-324-6137. Known more for their chocolates they also.
do the seasonal taffy apple, and are open Monday through Saturday 10 a.m. to 5:30 p.m., I would call ahead to
reserve your sweet treat in either form – peanut or plain.
If you’re really in the mood to be creative, you can pick your own apples at the Gravert Apple Basket
Orchard located at 54757 Highway 52 in Sabula, Iowa. Phone number is 563-687-2298. Bring the kids and
enjoy the orchard that showcases many types of apples to choose from. If you’re so inclined, there’s
several recipes out there to make your own caramel apples if you want to try your hand at it.
I will settle for purchasing local.
Until next time? Bon Appetit!
