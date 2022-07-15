Hello my fellow Taste Travelers! Prepare to get your shrimp on.
If you love boiled shrimp for dinner, look no further. Hunter’s Sports Bar 2 located on Penrose Road, just north of Fulton, Illinois, is the place to go on Wednesday. There’s plenty of parking if you would like to eat in, or even dash inside for your take-out order. Call ahead at (815) 589-3883.
We decided to try them out and have been back (almost) weekly. Boiled in Old Bay seasoning, you receive a very generous portion of boiled shrimp and a nice pile of French fries. They also offer coleslaw if you would like to add that to your order. Eat in or carryout? They will happily accommodate either one for you.
They start serving this deliciousness after 4, so don’t miss out!
There are plenty of other items on their menu to choose from, they have a family friendly atmosphere and they also have an excellent staff to serve you. What more could you ask for?
Trust me. You won’t go home hungry after this feast! Tell them you read about them in the Clinton Herald in the Taste Traveler column.
Bon Appetit!
