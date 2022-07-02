Hello Taste Travelers!
Venturing at the edge of our self-imposed, 30-mile radius, we recently followed the historic Lincoln Highway trail further into Illinois. Past the cornfields and into the pleasant city of Sterling, Illinois, we stopped at an Irish bar, named Kelly’s, for Mexican food.
You read that right, Irish bar – Mexican food.
With plenty of table or booth seating available, we opted for a seat at the counter and had immediate service with a smile from Nathan – who shyly announced this was his third day serving. He was joined by Evan, who is the nephew of the owner, Nancy.
Serving food and adult beverages since the 1970s, this is truly a “family run” business. The cooks have been here for over 30 years and they survived the COVID-19 restrictions by working together to offer curbside service.
We enjoyed looking at the beautiful antique bar that once served as an icebox. The Irish signs they have posted reminded us there are not only great choices in adult beverages, but humor served with a twinkle of Irish pride.
Then our meal came. What a delight! Husband ordered enchiladas that were served with beans sprinkled with goat cheese, and Spanish rice. I opted for shrimp tacos that had just the right kick. With plenty of choices on their menu, adults and children will find something to enjoy.
Located at 218 Locust, their website is www.kellysinc.com or you can call (815) 625-7969 or (815) 625-9720. Cash or check only. Tell them you saw their story in the Clinton Herald!
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.