Taste Traveler has gone to the dogs today.
Literally.
My junior food critic decided to make wholesome dog treats to sell at their local park for a fundraiser. What a hit! We all love our furry friends and what better way to assure they are eating healthy and properly than by making them some treats from our own kitchen. Of course, check each ingredient to see if your furry friend can eat these yummy treats.
Her recipe is as follows:
The Lundy Peanut butter and Pumpkin Dog treats
2.5 cups of whole wheat flour
2 large eggs
½ cup canned pumpkin (or more if you like)
2 tablespoons of peanut butter
½ teaspoon of salt
½ teaspoon of ground cinnamon
1 teaspoon water or more if necessary
Preheat oven to 350 degrees
Combine all ingredients (except water) in a bowl and stir with a spatula until combined
Transfer mixture to a work surface and mix with your hands until the mixture comes together. Add 1 teaspoon of water at a time (only if necessary!) to help make the dough workable. It should be dry and stiff.
Roll the dough to a thickness of ½ inch. Cut into ½ inch pieces and transfer to a baking sheet.
Bake in preheated oven until dog treats are golden brown and crunchy — about 40 minutes. Be sure to cool before serving to your furry loved one.
Don’t want to leave your house?
Also today I’m going to share a little of what I know about DoorDash. A convenient way to get your food delivered safely and quickly, this is a great option for many folks who would like or need their food delivered.
First, you must download the application from the Google Play store. I know it sounds quite cumbersome, but it really isn’t. Just put DoorDash in your internet search bar and follow the prompts. For a very small delivery fee, you can find a list of several fast food or diners in our area that offer this convenient option. You may have even noticed the signage for DoorDash outside your favorite eating spot.
After you upload the app, several local options will show you the cost and time to deliver any of the food services you desire.
Coffee? No problem.
Fast food? A cinch.
Full dinners? Sure, that’s covered too.
What about groceries? Order it for pickup.
I share this opportunity to order because during COVID so many folks lost their jobs and many were isolated in their homes, but we all still needed to eat, right?
DoorDash created an option for folks to earn a little money, and for us it was a way to keep in contact with the outside and keep some of these places open during the pandemic shutdown.
With COVID (hopefully) in the rearview mirror, we can still use this convenient option for delivery.
Your driver will already have received the payment for the goods and your tip when you order through the app. They’ll ring your doorbell and hand you your items, or leave by your door if you request that instead.
I was busy working on my column recently and tried it for a lunch delivery. Convenient, quick and a very nice delivery person came to my door with a warm lunch. Try it!
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.