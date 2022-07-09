We’re on the road again, fellow Taste Travelers!
Remember that self-imposed 30 mile limit? We pushed that into Iowa today.
Where to? My friend Karen suggested a trip to Delmar should be in our planner, so we took her up on the suggestion. Delmar is a sweet little town just about 25 miles from Clinton. You turn at Casey’s where the sign says Business District, and enter in on the Main Street. Driving by a fun little splash pad whose support by the Clinton County Development Association helped bring it to fruition, you’ll find a nice bar and grill called Beeker’s.
The name Beeker’s comes from owner Gary Cleppe’s nickname. This converted bank is a friendly little establishment that has been in business a little over two years.
Serving lunch and dinner with Monday closed, they even have a Bloody Mary bar on Sundays. Call (563) 574-4634 for specials served on the weekend.
On this particular day, hubby opted for the chicken wrap with tater tots. I ordered the BBQ pork nachos with a side of cheese curds. Neither disappointed and were more than enough for two people. The staff was friendly and welcoming and the place was very clean and inviting.
When you try this place out, tell them you heard about it through the Taste Traveler in the Clinton Herald.
Bon Appetit!
