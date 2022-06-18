Hope you’re all well, fellow Taste Travelers! We’re going on a little trip for lunch.
Where?
To Urban Eats in DeWitt!
Located at 919 Sixth Ave. in the heart of downtown, they are open from 10:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday through Saturday and closed Sunday. The prices are very reasonable and the atmosphere is very welcoming for singles and families.
On June 8, they began extended evening hours until 7 p.m. for dinner, Wednesdays through Fridays only.
Their food is simply scrumptious. Fresh, made to order, go to the counter and pick your pleasure. With several items available, I opted for the Powerhouse salad that consists of fresh mixed greens, avocado, blueberry, blackberry, strawberry, walnuts, pulled chicken and raspberry vinaigrette. Sounds like a lot of “berries” in the mix, but it is so delicious and filling. And I think it just may be healthy, too. Win–win!
My counterpart ordered the Plowman, which is a roasted turkey and bacon sandwich with mixed greens, tomato, cheddar cream cheese spread, and drizzled with dill dressing on a hoagie. Wowzers! What a yummy treat too.
There is a full children’s menu and my ever-watchful eye for desserts found those delicacies available also.
You may recognize the owner, Jessica Jones, as a well-known manager of the 21 Chop House and at Urban Eats brunch service. Her purchase from original owner, Sam Voss, was completed in 2019.
We will be back!
We also recently took a trip farther down the road to the Lucky Frog Bar and Grill in McCausland.
Friendly service and terrific food, you won’t be disappointed. Not too far of a drive from Clinton along a picturesque country road, it is located on the corner of their main street at 313 N. Salina St. Plug it into Google and you’ll be there in no time.
They boast a pretty extensive menu including shrimp, fish, tenderloin and chicken baskets with all manner of toppings and sauces to choose from. Their sides selection is pretty extensive, too. Specials including ribs may be on the menu on the weekends. We both had a burger basket, one with fries and the other with potato salad. We were filled to the brim with the choices and enjoyed our meals immensely.
You can call ahead to hear their weekend specials; the phone number is (563) 225-FROG (3764). Seriously, it’s frog.
They’re closed on Monday and Tuesday and open Wednesday and Thursday from noon to 10 p.m.; Friday and Saturday from noon to 11 p.m., and Sunday from noon to 10 p.m.
This is another place we intend to visit again soon!
