WHITESIDE COUNTY, Ill. — A 17-year-old girl was taken into custody Saturday after Whiteside County, Illinois, deputies say she stabbed another teenage girl at the Bike Barn.
A release from the Whtieside County Sheriff’s Office states that at about 7:45 p.m. on Saturday, deputies responded to a report of a stabbing at the Bike Barn at 13524 Black Rd, in Morrison, Illinois,
The victim, a 16-year-old girl who suffered a single stab wound was found as she was being taken by a person vehicle to Morrison Hospital. She was treated at the scene, then taken by ambulance to the hospital from where she has since been released.
The 17-year-old girl is being held in lieu of bond.
