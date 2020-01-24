FULTON, Ill. — Travis Temple, of Fulton, was recently promoted to vice president of finance and administration of Agri-King, Inc.
Temple graduated from Augustana College in 2005 with a bachelor's degree in accounting, finance and management. He joined Agri-King in 2014 after 8 years of employment as a public accountant. Travis and his wife, Colleen, and their two sons reside in Fulton. Temple also serves on the River Bend Education Foundation and the Fulton Rec Board.
Agri-King, Inc. a livestock nutrition and forage treatment company serving clients in 34 states, the United Kingdom, Ireland and Canada. Agri-King was founded in 1968 by Del Curley in Fulton and has over 200 employee owners in the United States and Europe.
