CLINTON — The morning of Feb. 24, 2021, Desarea Pugh called her son, Khalil, to wish him a happy birthday.
Khalil Pugh lived at Hawthorne Woods Apartments in Clinton. Just a day earlier, he had spoken on the phone with his mother, who lived Indianapolis. She told him she would call the next morning at 10 a.m. to talk to him on his special day.
Her first call – and the many she placed after it – went unanswered.
Meanwhile that same morning, Kaleb Umlandt was just starting his third day on the job working maintenance at Hawthorne Woods. He got to the Hawthorne Woods office shortly before 8 a.m. for a planned staff meeting. He was the last one to arrive.
As he walked into the office, he mentioned that he had seen what appeared to be a pool of blood on the snow just outside the building. After the meeting, he told the other maintenance man, Lewis Vaughn Sr., to stop shoveling snow over the red spot, which he said had been explained away at the meeting as Spaghettios that had spilled on the snow.
Vaughn, who was showing him the ropes and directing his work that day, drove Umlandt over to an apartment that they were preparing for a new resident. Vaughn left him there for over an hour, claiming that he was missing his keys and had to go get them.
At one point that morning, Vaughn, in his black and orange truck, drove Umlandt to an apartment complex on Bluff Boulevard where Vaughn poured buckets of hot water into the back of his truck as Umlandt stood nearby.
Umlandt says he watched as red-tinged water ran out the back of the truck.
After heading home for lunch that day, Umlandt decided right then that he was quitting his job and not going back that day. He didn’t want to work with Vaughn.
By the time the day was over, Desarea Pugh would learn her son was missing and Umlandt would be telling police about the events at Hawthorne Woods and working with Vaughn that day.
The case
Desarea Pugh and Umlandt were the first two witnesses to take the stand Tuesday during the first day of testimony in Vaughn’s first-degree murder trial.
Vaughn, 44, is accused of fatally shooting Khalil Pugh, 28, the evening of Feb. 23, 2021 at Hawthorne Woods in Apt. 12. Iowa Assistant Attorney General Douglas Hammerand in his opening statements said the state would prove Vaughn shot Pugh twice in the head, that his body was dropped from the building’s second-floor balcony, and then placed into a truck. The body was then taken to a friend’s Dumpster out in a rural area before ending up in the Clinton County landfill, he told the jury. Pugh’s body has not been found.
Defense attorney Spencer Roudabush, of the State Public Defender’s Office, explained to the jury that to find Vaughn guilty, they would have to decide he was guilty beyond a reasonable doubt and that Vaughn would be found not guilty.
If he is found guilty, Vaughn will be ordered to serve a mandatory life sentence.
Testimony
Among the witnesses the prosecution has put on the stand so far is Ja’Kwane Polidore, who up until mid-2020 was one of Pugh’s closest friends. Polidore, 28, a native of Louisiana, had earlier come to Clinton to take care of his ailing grandmother and had other family members in Clinton.
Pugh and Polidore became friends and decided to rent an apartment at Hawthorne Woods together, Apartment 12, and lived there for a few years until their disagreements led to Pugh moving out in 2020. Pugh moved to another apartment in the complex and their friendship cooled.
Polidore’s brother had introduced him to Vaughn and they also became friends. Polidore considered Vaughn to be family.
Under questioning by Hammerand, Polidore said that on the evening of Feb. 23, 2021, he was at Legend’s in Clinton with Vaughn. Polidore didn’t have a vehicle and Vaughn had picked up Polidore at his apartment, but before they left, Vaughn left his gun in Polidore’s apartment. Vaughn then drove himself and Polidore along with a Vaughn’s son to Legend’s in Clinton for dinner. Polidore testified that he had been smoking marijuana that night and had been drinking.
While at dinner, Polidore was on his phone talking to a female and they were having a disagreement, he said. That’s when Vaughn grabbed the phone and started talking to the female and swearing at her. This upset Polidore, who said Vaughn was disrespecting the woman, he testified.
After the call, an upset Polidore went outside, where he was met by Legend’s kitchen manager Kerry Guy and talked to him until he calmed down. Polidore went back into the bar and had Vaughn drive him back to his apartment at Hawthorne.
Polidore also testified that he had told Vaughn not to come back. Polidore then went into the apartment, called a male friend and told him to bring cigarettes and alcohol and tried to calm down. The friend arrived, Polidore locked the apartment door and the two were talking in a bedroom in the apartment because a large mattress was in the living room as Polidore was unable to physically get it out of the apartment.
Polidore estimated that about 15 minutes later he heard the door unlock and saw Vaughn, whom he said had a master key, and then Pugh enter the apartment.
Asked if Poliore said anything to the men, Polidore replied, “I said ‘Can y’all get the hell out of my home?’”
Polidore then said he grabbed Vaughn’s gun, which was in his apartment, and said he fired a warning shot into the ceiling. The male friend fled the apartment. Polidore said he gave the gun to Vaughn and that Polidore and Pugh then got into a fight, ended up on the floor and Pugh started to choke Polidore.
Polidore said he grabbed a wooden object, described to be a table leg, and hit Pugh over the head with it. Pugh stopped choking him and Polidore went to the bathroom because he felt like he was going to vomit.
He testified that when he came out of the bathroom, he saw Vaughn standing over Pugh, who was partly on the mattress, and that Vaughn twice fired the gun at Pugh’s head.
Polidore said his head started spinning and he got scared. He said that Vaughn then called his wife to come over to help him get rid of the body. Polidore said he and Vaughn used a sheet to carry the body to the balcony, then dropped it from the second-floor balcony. The body landed in the snow below and they then loaded it into the back of Vaughn’s truck.
Polidore then took a cab to his female friend’s home, stayed there until the morning and decided to take a cab to back to his apartment. He said that as the cab approached the apartment he could see police and he got scared. He then directed the cab driver to drop him off at a convenience store, later got a ride to Vaughn’s house, and hid in the basement.
The next day he left Clinton and headed to Davenport, where he took a bus to Louisiana and then another one to Texas. He lived there working cash-only jobs until he was arrested on a drug warrant in 2022, more than a year after he fled Clinton. He then returned to Clinton and told law enforcement officers what happened on Feb. 23 and 24, 2021, he said.
Vaughn was charged in August 2022 with first-degree murder.
Clinton Police Cpl. Benjamin Huizenga testified that he was the first officer dispatched to the scene at 10:30 a.m. Feb. 24, after a welfare check was requested at apartment No. 12. The check was requested after a note was found in the property manager’s office stating that a tenant thought shots had been fired in the building.
Clinton Police detective Brett Johnson testified that he also was at the scene and discovered blood on the railing and floor of the balcony.
Testimony will continue Thursday.
