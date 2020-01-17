CLINTON — Do you know someone impacted by dementia? Help them understand what is happening and learn how to help them thrive, rather than simply survive.
The Alverno offers free community education courses for people to learn more about various topics related to living with, or helping someone with, dementia.
In 2020, The Alverno will host six classes, beginning Monday, Dec. 20 with the first class, Dementia Basics.
Classes are from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. at The Alverno, 849 13th Ave. North in Clinton. Classes are taught by Elizabeth Heard, certified Alzheimer’s disease and dementia care trainer.
Topics for future classes include:
- “NOISE, NOISE, NOISE” – March 16.
- “Dementia Brain and the 5 Senses” – May 18.
- “Support for the Caregiver” – July 20.
- “The Domains of Well-being” – Sept 21.
- “Music & Dementia” – Nov 16.
To sign up for the class, call 242-1521 or email elizabeth.heard@mercyhealth.com.
