The February Four

DEWITT — They say good friends are hard to find.
But four good friends who have birthdays four consecutive days in a row … that’s pretty special.
And definitely cause for celebration as far as they are concerned.
DeWitt residents Bernetta Ruchotzke, Carol Johnson, Dot Van Ommeren and Mary Keil all met at the Golden Wok in downtown DeWitt on Feb. 12 to celebrate their birthdays.
Ruchotzke’s is Feb. 11, Van Ommeren’s is on Feb. 12, Keil’s is on Feb. 13 — she was a “Friday the 13th baby” — and Johnson’s caps off the birthday run as a “Valentine baby,” born Feb. 14.
The foursome has more in common than just being born within a few days of each other.
At least for a time, they all lived somewhere other than DeWitt and, later in life, moved into the community.
They also live in close proximity to one another; they consider each other neighbors.
“We all live in the same vicinity,” Ruchotzke said with a smile. “It’s nice.”
This year, they made a point to celebrate their birthdays together.
“We talked about it last year, but the weather was so nasty we were never able to do it,” she explained.
When it came to deciding where, the ladies agreed to meet somewhere local and — of course — somewhere that served delicious food.
“We’d heard good things about this restaurant,” she related. “So we thought this would be a good spot for us.”
As each one arrived, Keil and Van Ommeren, with their husbands in tow, immediately exchanged hugs and well wishes.
As they ordered hot tea on that cold, cloudy day, everyone was all smiles as they congratulated an excited Keil, who announced the arrival of her very first grandchild.
Van Ommeren — the birthday girl that day — said her phone had been “ringing off the hook all morning” with people calling to say hello.
“It was even ringing as we were walking out the door,” she said with a laugh. “But we wanted to (get to lunch) on time, so I had to let that one go.”
Johnson, who described herself as a “stay-at-home kind of person” and “Iowa Hawkeye fanatic,” said she and Ruchotzke enjoy going out to eat.
“It’s wonderful,” she shared of her friendships with the three women. “They’ve been good friends and good neighbors. I feel very fortunate for their friendship … friends are important.”
Van Ommeren said what she enjoys most is the fellowship, like getting together to play games such as euchre, cards or dominoes.
“It’s wonderful to be able to spend time with others,” she noted. “And these ladies are the best.”
Keil, who is the youngest of the group and grew up in the area, moved to DeWitt from Dyersville with her husband, Dave, in 2017.
Johnson was among the first to stop by and welcome them to the neighborhood.
“We just love to get together and chit-chat,” she shared with a smile. “We talk about our families and events in our lives. It’s really important that people have that; it means a lot and adds so much to the quality of a person’s life.”
For Ruchotzke, having friends at all stages of life is significant.
“I recently lost my husband, Ambrose,” she shared. “Having these friends means a lot to me. They’re just so accepting of me. That was one thing Ambrose and I discussed when we first moved to DeWitt, how accepting and friendly everyone was. Dot has everyone over for ‘game days.’ We just like to get together and visit and we like to eat!
“We do things we enjoy together. Everyone needs people, needs friends, in their lives. I don’t know where I’d be without them.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.