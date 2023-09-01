CLINTON -- Back in July, a group of local leaders made their way to Washington, D.C., in hopes of bringing back federal dollars for local infrastructure projects that would benefit the region.
Known as the D.C. Committee, Dave Rose, Chuck and Brenda Thornton, Tom Determann, Barb Frantz, Wendy Ottens and Dennis Lauver spent two days in the nation’s capitol to gain support for four-lane stretches of U.S. 30 in Illinois and Iowa, building North River Drive to extend Clinton’s Riverview Drive, and completing major infrastructure work in downtown Fulton, Illinois.
During their time in Washington, D.C., the group was able to give a presentation to Illinois Senators Dick Durbin and Tammy Duckworth, Congressman Eric Sorenson, Iowa Senators Joni Ernst and Chuck Grassley, and Representative Mariannette Miller-Meeks.
This included their proposed extension to North River Front Drive which would add 1.4 miles of new road to the existing dike along the Mississippi River in hopes of connecting the road to Clinton's Lyons District.
Clinton and the State of Iowa have invested $800,000 into two studies, one for the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers and the other an environmental study. Clinton owns the 8.3-mile existing dike, said Brenda Thornton, who with her husband, Chuck, have advocated for the construction of NRD.
Supporters of the project say it is needed to boost housing and development in the Lyons area, where businesses were negatively impacted when the Lyons bridge, which connected Fulton to Clinton at Main Avenue, was taken down and a new bridge built a half mile south in the early 1970s. The Thorntons say the move led to business closures, a decline in real estate and assessed values and created a blighted area.
------------------
Charlene Bielema contributed to this article.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.