DEWITT — New parents in Eastern Iowa and Northwestern Illinois unwittingly have kept alive a curious baby-naming phenomenon.
Genesis BirthCenters sent out a press release this week listing the most popular names for babies born in 2019 at the health care facilities in Davenport and Sylvis, Illinois.
The head-scratching list shows that two names — Charlotte and Isabella — tied as the most popular ones for baby girls. Genesis health care professionals welcomed 15 new Charlottes and 15 new Isabellas into the world last year.
In and of itself, a tie for the most popular name is hardly earth-shattering.
But the two names also tied for the top girl’s name in 2018 … and then again in 2017.
Guess how many Charlottes and Isabellas there were all three years: That’s right, 15.
In addition, the third-most-popular girls name for four years running is Amelia. There were 13 babies named Amelia each of the past two years, and there were 12 Amelias born in each of the two years prior to that.
Over the past three years, Emma and Harper tied for fourth- or fifth-most popular, with each name bestowed on 10 infants each year.
Next comes Ava and Scarlett. Those names finish tied for sixth- or seventh-most-popular, with nine so-named babies each year.
Is this a trend or a tradition? What are the odds that the top baby names would align almost perfectly for three years running?
There’s some interesting results for baby boys as well. Liam and Jackson have been taking turns atop the list for the most-popular boys names over the past four years.
Liam was the top name in 2019 and in 2017, while Jackson was the top name in 2018 and in 2016. Liam also was the top name in 2013, while Jackson had one other No. 1 showing in 2014.
So, outside Isaac stealing the thunder in 2015, Liam and Jackson have traded the title for seven of the past eight years.
So, while the alternating-champions story is something, the virtually identical rankings of the girls over the past three to four years is uncanny.
When determining the overall most-popular names over the entire decade (2011-2019), Olivia and Jackson are the names that come out on top for their respective genders. There have been more than 100 Olivias and and more than 100 Jacksons born at Genesis since 2011.
According to www.babynames.com, the most popular names nationally closely match those from the Quad-City region. Charlotte and Liam topped the lists.
“It seems there is definitely a royal influence to baby names this year,” said Jennifer Moss, founder and CEO of BabyNames.com. “Both Liam and Charlotte are linked directly to the British Royal Family. Liam is a shorter version of the name William, like the Duke of Cambridge, and Charlotte is the name of his daughter.”
Moss said some traditional Biblical names — like David, Michael and Luke — are on the verge of dropping out of the top 100
“This is almost unprecedented,” Moss said. “Those are being replaced with more unique Biblical names like Josiah, Gabriel, and Elijah.”
As for the girls, Moss said that names associated with flowers and other aspects of nature are climbing the charts. Violet, Iris, Juniper, Rose, Daisy, and Dahlia are all in the top 100.
The top-10 most-popular names for girls who were born in the U.S. in 2019 include:
1. Charlotte
2. Amelia/Emilia
3. Violet
4. Aria/Arya
5. Aurora
6. Ava
7. Olivia
8. Vivienne
9. Hazel
10. Nora
The top-10 most-popular names for baby boys in 2019 in the U.S. include:
1. Liam
2. Oliver
3. Theodore
4. Declan
5. Henry
6. Owen
7. Finn
8. Caleb
9. Emmett
10. Benjamin
As always, a few babies born at Genesis in 2019 will have names they are unlikely to share with anyone in their school classes. Among the unique birth names at Genesis in 2019 were Aarantza (girl); Dajerminyah (girl); Spoorthi (girl); Karmoneyo (boy); and, from literature, Atticus (boy).
