Printed on the front door of the house located at 1131 Hospital Drive in DeWitt are the words, “Bless this home and all who enter here.”
It’s Rhonda’s House, and for many who visit Iowa’s first peer-run — and only — respite house, it’s both a welcoming and surprising refuge for mental and emotional healing.
Ed Murphy, director of the house, said that since it opened to the public in October 2018, many health agencies and even guests of Rhonda’s House have had trouble grasping the concept of a peer-run respite home.
But, that’s exactly what it is.
“It’s a house,” Murphy related. “I think there are a lot of agencies that, over time, are starting to see the benefits of it. People are seeing the benefits of it. They’re changing their view of it. People are slowly understanding what peer support can actually do to help people who are struggling.”
Since Rhonda’s House opened its front door a little over a year ago, it has welcomed 110 visitors. A staff of 10 tends to the three-bedroom home, complete with a bathroom (which has a handicapped-accessible walk-in shower), a laundry room, a garage equipped with a pool table, and a three-season porch, where guests can play games, do arts and crafts and read self-help books.
Everything inside Rhonda’s House has been donated – from the La-Z-Boy furniture, including a couch, chair, end table and coffee table in the living room, and bedroom sets to the towels, blankets and household supplies kept in the storage closets and cabinets.
Any time a guest is in need of food or clothing, the DeWitt Referral Center is there to help. The DeWitt Fitness Center even provides visitors with a pass to utilize the facility.
Todd Noack, of DeWitt, who is the executive director of Life Connections Peer Recovery Services in DeWitt, which operates Rhonda’s House, said they could not provide hope and help to others without getting some help themselves.
“We’ve had huge support,” Noack shared. “Big support from people and organizations in the community. Everything – everything we have has been donated.”
He credited Genesis Philanthropy and Eastern Iowa Crisis Services for the generosity they’ve shown, as well as area churches and Noon Lions Clubs.
Being able to give people who are down on their luck, struggling with anxiety, having a rough home life or suicidal thoughts all the comforts of home is the whole idea behind Rhonda’s House.
“One of the biggest things people get out of staying here is a safe, healing, nurturing environment,” Noack explained. “They may enter as strangers, but they leave as friends. The thing we try to tell people is coming here is the first step. Sometimes it’s the hardest step, but by the time they leave they feel like family. One person even said on his exit survey that this was the best service in Iowa.”
The maximum amount of time a guest can stay is seven days. While Noack said many wish they could stay longer, he always reassures them that, after 60 days, should they need a place to get re-energized or simply need a change of environment, they always can come back.
People must follow house rules, bring their own food, be in for the night by 10 p.m., and there is a zero-tolerance policy regarding substances. They also must self-call for reservations and cannot just stop by, knock on the door and expect to stay.
The fact that Rhonda’s House is not quite as structured as a traditional, medical facility is what gives people pause, Noack and Murphy agree.
But they believe their own personal experiences with anxiety and depression make them the right people to give others who are struggling exactly what they need – empathy and caring.
“I’ve been in their shoes,” Noack shared. “If I would have had this kind of help, it certainly would have guided me. The big battle is knowing what kind of help is out there, and that’s another thing we do here. We hook them up with an Eastern Iowa coordinator who can follow and help them after they leave here.”
Noack said a man who stayed at the house four months ago with mental health and addiction issues now is working at the house.
He even recently received his 90-day sobriety coin.
“That is the power of what this house has done and can do for people,” Noack noted.
Heather Kohn, of Andrew, is a licensed peer recovery specialist and while she never stayed at the home as a guest, she has been helped by those who come just as much – if not more – than she has helped them.
“I’ve learned not only from those who have stayed here, but have learned and grown from others who work here.
“I’ve had issues in my life, and working here has helped in all aspects of my life. I’ve gained my family’s trust back again, my dad is now proud of me and I’m finally happy to go to work. It’s like all my bad decisions I made in the past can now be used for good. Coming to work here was the best decision I ever made.”
Rick Bruggenwirth, of Clinton, is staying at Rhonda’s House for a second time. Plagued with health and mental health issues since he was a child, the 53-year-old said he finds solace in the house – the kind of peace and understanding he has struggled to find at hospitals and institutions.
“I made a call to stay here instead of hurting myself,” Bruggenwirth shared. “It’s been really good. I feel happier, more calm here. It’s relaxing and the staff makes me laugh.”
Murphy said while staff may not have Ph.Ds after their names, it doesn’t make them any less knowledgeable about what guests at the house are going through or how they’re feeling.
After all, he, Noack and Kohn all have been there.
Being able to talk to people who’ve wrestled with the same issues soothes guests’ weary souls and gives them faith.
“They think, ‘Hey, these guys are human, just like me,’” Murphy related. “People who come here feel listened to, loved and supported. That’s what they need.”
