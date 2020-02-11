CLINTON — The Clinton High School Class of 1955 lunch this month will be at Pizza Ranch at noon Thursday. Everyone is welcome to attend.
Church of the Visitation will host annual breakfast
CAMANCHE — The Church of the Visitation, 1028 Middle Road, Camanche, is having its annual parish breakfast on Sunday from 8:30-11:30 a.m., or until everyone is served.
Adult tickets are $7.50 each and tickets for children 12 and under are $3. The menu includes pancakes, scrambled eggs, sausage patty, hash browns, biscuits and gravy, cinnamon rolls, coffee, milk or juice.
Carry-outs are available. Mass is at 10 a.m. and everyone is welcome.
For more information, call the parish office at 259-1188 or email camanchevisitation@diodav.org.
L'Arche pasta dinner is Feb. 23
CLINTON — L’Arche Clinton (The Arch) invites residents to attend a pasta dinner fundraiser on Feb. 23 from 4:30-6:30 p.m. at the Tuscany Center at Rastrelli’s, 2417 Cleveland St., Clinton.
Tickets are $10 and include a plate of pasta with choice of sauce, tossed salad, bread, dessert and a drink.
For more information and tickets, contact L’Arche Clinton at (563) 249-2569, stop by its office at 715 S. Third St., Clinton (lower level of St. Paul Lutheran Church) or pick up at Clinton Printing Co.
