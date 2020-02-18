CLINTON — Danny Thomas has announced his candidacy for Clinton County sheriff on the Republican ticket.
A release states Thomas, who was born and raised in Clinton, announced he will run for the position.
Thomas, after graduating from Clinton High School in 1968, moved with his family to Arizona, where he attended Eastern Arizona College and played football. After graduating, he enlisted in the United States Marine Corps. He attained the rank of sergeant and is a Vietnam veteran.
Thomas, after his enlistment, served in law enforcement for 46 years. He worked for the Pima County Sheriff’s Department, Oro Valle Police Department, Low Police Department, the Arizona Department of Liquor Control and the Arizona Department of Corrections. He also served over 12 years as a deputy constable, with seven years as the chief deputy constable in Flagstaff, Arizona.
The release states Thomas is a supporter of the Second Amendment and will support the right to keep and bear arms. The release says Thomas believes that cooperative enforcement is necessary and believes working together with all law enforcement agencies is essential to battling crime.
