CLINTON — Three recently hired deputy sheriffs will be sworn into the Clinton County Sheriff’s Office today.
Brad Drews, Kennie Sparks and Robyn Carter will be sworn in by Judge Kimberly Shepherd 9:30 a.m. today in the Clinton County Courthouse’s second- floor courtroom.
Family, friends and the public are welcome to attend the ceremony.
Drews comes to the sheriff’s office with 4 years of law enforcement experience with the Camanche Police Department and 2 years prior as a civilian correctional officer and reserve deputy with the Clinton County Sheriff’s Office.
Sparks has a total of 26 years of law enforcement experience with the Clinton Police Department (9 years), the Maquoketa Police Department (14 years) and the Preston Police Department (3 years).
Carter has 8 years of law enforcement experience with the Dewitt Police Department (one year) and the city of Rio Rancho Police Department, New Mexico (7 years).
