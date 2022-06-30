Print

CLINTON — Three recently hired deputy sheriffs will be sworn into the Clinton County Sheriff’s Office today.

Brad Drews, Kennie Sparks and Robyn Carter will be sworn in by Judge Kimberly Shepherd 9:30 a.m. today in the Clinton County Courthouse’s second- floor courtroom.

Family, friends and the public are welcome to attend the ceremony.

Drews comes to the sheriff’s office with 4 years of law enforcement experience with the Camanche Police Department and 2 years prior as a civilian correctional officer and reserve deputy with the Clinton County Sheriff’s Office.

Sparks has a total of 26 years of law enforcement experience with the Clinton Police Department (9 years), the Maquoketa Police Department (14 years) and the Preston Police Department (3 years).

Carter has 8 years of law enforcement experience with the Dewitt Police Department (one year) and the city of Rio Rancho Police Department, New Mexico (7 years).

