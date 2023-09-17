CLINTON — Clinton Community School District Superintendent Gary DeLacy reported at a meeting of the Board of Education last week that two candidates have submitted for board nomination.
Three seats vacated by board president Mike House, Jenny Green, and Mike Pelham will be up for election on the Nov. 7 ballot for both City Council and School Board positions. House has indicated that he will run for reelection. Green and Pelham will not.
“It is important that we have quality candidates,” DeLacy said.
The combined City Council and School Board election is open to Clinton County residents at least 18 years old who must file a nomination petition and an affidavit of candidacy with the city clerk by 5 p.m. on Sept. 21 to be named on the ballot. A minimum of 50 supporting signatures must also be collected.
Board goals for the 2023-2024 school year were updated on Monday as well. The board’s mission remains “to help support individual leadership goals.”
Short-term aspirations include the existing goal of exploring options for funding to increase the wages of support staff and the addition of the goal to increase student attendance to all achieving at least a 90% attendance rate.
Long-term goals expected to be achieved within three to five years include continuing to implement strategies to retain and attract students through the open-enrollment process. Also included is the goal of managing District resources to maintain fiscal responsibility within the state-targeted ranges for unspent balances, solvency ratios, maintaining the tax levy at a stable level and continuing long-range financial planning.
Gold Key recognition for the month of September was awarded Monday to Jefferson Elementary School first-grade teacher Jodi Specht, while approved staffing changes are as follows:
Hired:
Roxanna Bradway as CHS TLC BUILT
John Lueders as CHS Head Boys Wrestling Coach
Jennifer Minor as CMS Concessions Club Advisor
April May as CMS Crossing Guard
Kathy Tiesman as Bus Monitor
Jordan Schumacher as Bus Monitor
Dache Coleman Gipson as Bus Monitor
Kyle Deweerdt as CHS Safety Monitor
Diana Ryan as Bluff Food Service Kitchen Helper
Sheila Simons as CHS Food Service Cashier
Sylvia Luett-Silva as Whittier Food Service Kitchen Helper
Nikiesha Gatena as Bluff Paraeducator
Jaime Jurgersen as Bluff Paraeducator
Katherine Emry-Caudill as Eagle Heights Paraeducator
Erin Kuehn as Eagle Heights Paraeducator
Fabra City as Jefferson Paraeducator
Nichole Blake as Jefferson Preschool Paraeducator
Resignations:
Dylan Schneeberger as CMS Wrestling Coach
Eric Spittler as CMS Wrestling Coach
Alyssa Kenney as CMS Crossing Guard
Jennifer Bradly as CMS Custodian
Jalen Jones as CHS Campus Monitor
Lindsi L. Heureus as Bus Monitor
Karolyn Jeffers as CHS Food Service Cashier
Mindy Saeger as Bluff Paraeducator
Barb Koenes as Whittier Elementary Paraeducator
Cassandra May as CMS Paraeducator
Jolynn Mintz as Eagle Heights Preschool Paraeducator
Terminations:
Jodi Collins as Bus Monitor
Shawn Bouchard as Bus Mechanic
The next meeting of the Clinton Community School Board is scheduled for Sept. 25, at 5:30 p.m. at the Administration Center on 12th Ave. North.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.