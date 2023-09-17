Clinton High School Logo

CLINTON — Clinton Community School District Superintendent Gary DeLacy reported at a meeting of the Board of Education last week that two candidates have submitted for board nomination.

Three seats vacated by board president Mike House, Jenny Green, and Mike Pelham will be up for election on the Nov. 7 ballot for both City Council and School Board positions. House has indicated that he will run for reelection. Green and Pelham will not.

“It is important that we have quality candidates,” DeLacy said.

The combined City Council and School Board election is open to Clinton County residents at least 18 years old who must file a nomination petition and an affidavit of candidacy with the city clerk by 5 p.m. on Sept. 21 to be named on the ballot. A minimum of 50 supporting signatures must also be collected.

Board goals for the 2023-2024 school year were updated on Monday as well. The board’s mission remains “to help support individual leadership goals.”

Short-term aspirations include the existing goal of exploring options for funding to increase the wages of support staff and the addition of the goal to increase student attendance to all achieving at least a 90% attendance rate.

Long-term goals expected to be achieved within three to five years include continuing to implement strategies to retain and attract students through the open-enrollment process. Also included is the goal of managing District resources to maintain fiscal responsibility within the state-targeted ranges for unspent balances, solvency ratios, maintaining the tax levy at a stable level and continuing long-range financial planning.

Gold Key recognition for the month of September was awarded Monday to Jefferson Elementary School first-grade teacher Jodi Specht, while approved staffing changes are as follows:

Hired:

Roxanna Bradway as CHS TLC BUILT

John Lueders as CHS Head Boys Wrestling Coach

Jennifer Minor as CMS Concessions Club Advisor

April May as CMS Crossing Guard

Kathy Tiesman as Bus Monitor

Jordan Schumacher as Bus Monitor

Dache Coleman Gipson as Bus Monitor

Kyle Deweerdt as CHS Safety Monitor

Diana Ryan as Bluff Food Service Kitchen Helper

Sheila Simons as CHS Food Service Cashier

Sylvia Luett-Silva as Whittier Food Service Kitchen Helper

Nikiesha Gatena as Bluff Paraeducator

Jaime Jurgersen as Bluff Paraeducator

Katherine Emry-Caudill as Eagle Heights Paraeducator

Erin Kuehn as Eagle Heights Paraeducator

Fabra City as Jefferson Paraeducator

Nichole Blake as Jefferson Preschool Paraeducator

Resignations:

Dylan Schneeberger as CMS Wrestling Coach

Eric Spittler as CMS Wrestling Coach

Alyssa Kenney as CMS Crossing Guard

Jennifer Bradly as CMS Custodian

Jalen Jones as CHS Campus Monitor

Lindsi L. Heureus as Bus Monitor

Karolyn Jeffers as CHS Food Service Cashier

Mindy Saeger as Bluff Paraeducator

Barb Koenes as Whittier Elementary Paraeducator

Cassandra May as CMS Paraeducator

Jolynn Mintz as Eagle Heights Preschool Paraeducator

Terminations:

Jodi Collins as Bus Monitor

Shawn Bouchard as Bus Mechanic

The next meeting of the Clinton Community School Board is scheduled for Sept. 25, at 5:30 p.m. at the Administration Center on 12th Ave. North.

