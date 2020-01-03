CLINTON — Three candidates have filed nomination papers to place their names on the ballot for a Jan. 28 special election to fill a vacant Camanche City Council seat.
Clinton County Auditor Eric Van Lancker reported Friday that David Bowman, Gary R. Kampe and Gregory Nelson have filed paperwork to appear on the ballot. Candidates have until Jan. 8 to withdraw their names.
Van Lancker said the Church of the Visitation will be open on Jan. 28, from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. for voters to participate in the special election. He added that absentee ballots will be available for the election.
Absentee voting will begin as soon as the ballots are available. However, voters who would like to have a ballot sent to their home may begin requesting those absentee ballots today. Voters can monitor www.clintoncountyelections.com or the Clinton County Elections Twitter and Facebook pages for announcements about absentee voting for the election.
For more information about the election, contact the Clinton County Auditor’s office at (563) 244-0568.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.