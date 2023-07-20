In 1855, the Dixon Air Line Railroad arrived in Fulton, Illinois. The Air Line was a subsidiary of the Galena & Chicago Union Railroad. This was the beginning of a new era for the growth and development of the railroad in the Gateway area. The arrival of the railroad in Fulton quickly set in motion railroad-related decisions that would eventually reach across Iowa and all the way to Council Bluffs.
Constructing the railroad bridge at Clinton was a major decision in 1855. Some visionaries dreamed of having a transcontinental route to California. Eventually, the historic meeting at Promontory, Utah, on May 10, 1869, secured the Sacramento to Omaha connection. The Chicago & Northwestern provided a vital link in connecting Chicago to Omaha. Completion of the 1865 C&NW railroad bridge at Clinton was the first major step in reaching Omaha.
Soon after the bridge was completed, photographers in the area started taking pictures of local trains. Train spotting in the area started to take on a life of its own. Local photographers covered the action of the locomotive’s daily routine. Over the years photos of steam engines and trains became highly valued by collectors. These photos are still eagerly sought today.
Fast-forward to the world of today, where train spotting has evolved into railcams. Viewers no longer gather at the depot or the switch yards. Train spotting has evolved into a commercial enterprise that is brought into the home. Railcams have live streaming and sound. Viewers relax at home, enjoy popcorn, and view train traffic anywhere in the country.
Two of the most active sites on the internet are Virtual Railfan and RailServe. The Rail Serve website offers a guide to 19,000 railroad websites, with online resources and upcoming events. Railserve has 458 webcams that provide views of rail traffic in almost every section of the country. The site is updated daily and has 60,000 viewers a month.
Virtual Railfan activity exploded when the pandemic hit. Virtual Railfan has more than 20 million viewers a month. They have 108 cameras in 31 states. About 60% of the Virtual Railfan viewers are over the age of 35.
Closer to home, Steel Highway, which is headquartered in Cedar Rapids, features railcams mainly in the upper Midwest. According to their YouTube website, they currently have 42 cameras. Some states that have Steel Highway cameras include Iowa, Illinois, Minnesota, Wisconsin, Michigan, Missouri, Montana, and New Jersey.
Steel Highway also sells a quarterly magazine featuring railroad photography from around the U.S. and the world. You can also check out the Steel Highway website on YouTube. There you will find videos, live feeds, podcasts, merchandise, and a list of the various towns that have railcams.
Here in Clinton, the Steel Highway crew recently installed a railcam at the Clinton County Historical Museum. The camera is located at the back of the building near the tracks and mounted high up. This allows for an excellent view of the Canadian Pacific railroad tracks. The cameras show trains traveling north and south.
The museum is located at 601 First St. The original part of the museum building is one of the oldest wood structures in Clinton. In the mid-1800s, steamboats stopped at the Sixth Avenue boat landing. Passenger tickets were sold at the building. The building has been updated several times since. The museum contains a vast amount of Clinton and Clinton County displays, artifacts, collectibles, historic documents, and local genealogy information. The museum is well worth the stop.
The museum railcam shows daily rail traffic crossing the former C&NW swing bridge. The railcam also shows barge traffic moving up and down the river. Clinton is fortunate to have three Class One railroads serving our community: The Union Pacific, the Canadian Pacific, and the Burlington Northern/Santa Fe.
Recently, the Kansas City Southern merged with the Canadian Pacific. The merger will definitely increase local rail traffic. Some estimate that all three railroads may operate 70 trains a day through Clinton. Perhaps even more.
Clinton offers some of the best railcam viewing in the Midwest. The Clinton railroad bridge is one of the most unique and historic railroad swing-span bridges on the Mississippi River. Tug boats and barges pass the bridge daily. The local marina and restaurant draw a crowd. Plus, the Clinton riverfront is one of the most scenic places in the country. I am sure more railcams will be coming and viewers will mark Clinton as a must-see destination stop.
