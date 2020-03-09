MOUNT CARROLL, Ill. – Timber Lake Playhouse opens its doors in March with the first of 11 concerts of the 2020 season.
“We’re excited about starting our concert season earlier this year,” said Dan Danielowski, TLP executive director. “Since we winterized the theater last year, we going to take advantage of the opportunity to host events during the winter and early spring.”
Zachary Stevenson comes to TLP on March 20. The Buddy Holly Concert is a two-act show featuring such hits as “That’ll Be the Day”, “Peggy Sue”, “Oh Boy and “Rave On”.
Having led a dozen sell-out productions of "The Buddy Holly Story" across Canada and the U.S. with well over 1,000 performances under his belt, Stevenson is a showman who exudes charm and knows how to connect with an audience. In 2018, he was awarded a Jeff Award in Chicago for most outstanding lead performance in a musical for "The Buddy Holly Story."
The Oh Boys features TLP alum Kieran McCabe on the drums. Audiences will remember Kieran from TLP’s Evita, Scapino, Rock of Ages and Million Dollar Quartet.
TLP continues its concert series with Rosie and the Rivets – The Premier Retro Rock & Roll Show on April 18. May brings musical acts featuring tributes to Chicago, Jimmy Buffett, The Beach Boys and Billy Joel as well as a special matinee concert featuring The Neverly Brothers.
On May 23, TLP will celebrate with a summer kick-off party prior to the Beach Boys Tribute Concert. The party will feature food, craft beer, games on the lawn and tours of the theater campus.
Fall concerts include The Blooze Brothers, Heartache Tonight, Boy Band Night and BritBeat – a Beatles Tribute.
Don’t miss TLP’s opening event, Worldly Delights – Cinco DeMayo and More, May 4 at 6:30 pm. This event will be in the theater at the Timber Lake Playhouse. Tickets for this event are $30 and it will feature food from “South of the Border” as well as a variety of margaritas and other themed drinks.
For more information about TLP’s concerts and to purchase tickets, visit www.timberlakeplayhouse.org or call the Box Office at (815) 244-2035. Tickets are $25 ($20 for TLP subscribers). Concerts begin at 7 p.m., with the exception of The Neverly Brothers matinee at 2 p.m. Box Office hours are Monday through Friday from noon to 5 p.m.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.