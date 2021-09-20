MOUNT CARROLL, Ill. — Timber Lake Playhouse will host a Fall Festival featuring BrewFest on Saturday, Sept. 25, from noon to 6 p.m. The fest will include tastings of popular craft beers and wines, food, hay rides, and activities for the whole family. BrewFest features the popular craft beers of Lena Brewery and other local breweries.
Tickets are $25 for adults and $10 for 3- to 20-year-olds. Included in the ticket price are tasting tickets for wine and craft beer tasting, soda tickets, pumpkin carving, face painting, bag games, ladder hockey, hay rides, trail rides, and other games and activities. There will also be food for purchase throughout the day. The menu for BrewFest includes hot dogs, hamburgers, hot panini sandwiches and other food options.
Heartache Tonight, the Eagles Tribute Band, will be in concert that day at the theater at 2 p.m. and 7 p.m. The 7 p.m. concert is sold out, but there are still tickets for the 2 p.m. concert.
From the powerful guitar duel in “Hotel California” to the shimmering harmonies of “Peaceful Easy Feeling” a Heartache Tonight show is a true Eagles concert experience featuring all the timeless classic songs from one of the greatest rock bands of all time.
Opening Sept. 30, “A Closer Walk with Patsy Cline” will begin a two-week run at the playhouse.
Beginning Oct. 15, Timber Lake Terror, The Haunted Experience at Timber Lake will run Friday and Saturday nights in October. The Experience includes the Trail of Terror, Fun House, Haunted House, and an Escape Room. TLP will close out Haunted October on the 30th with its annual offering of “The Rocky Horror Picture Show”.
Nov. 13 brings Boy Band Night to TLP and BritBeat comes to the playhouse on Nov. 20. The world premiere of “What a Wonderful World” comes to the TLP stage for Christmas from Dec. 2 through Dec. 12.
Tickets for all Timber Lake events are available online at www.timberlakeplayhouse.org or by calling the Box Office at (815) 244-2035. The Box Office is open daily from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. and until intermission on show days.
