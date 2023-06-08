CLINTON — Just a few days ago, a stretch of land near the Riverview Bandshell in Clinton’s Riverview Park was a grassy, wide-open area.
But by Wednesday afternoon, that had all changed.
Large stages, gates and tents had been set up throughout the park and organizers were buzzing around in side-by-sides and golf carts as they prepared for the Tailgate N’ Tallboys festival, an event unlike any other Clinton has hosted.
The festival includes four national headlining acts each night, including Mitchell Tenpenny, Gabby Barrett, Jackson Dean and Cooper Alan tonight; Tim McGraw, Jake Owen, Jo Dee Messina and Alexandra Kay on Friday; and Jelly Roll, Chase Rice, Warren Zeiders and Chase Matthew on Saturday.
Clinton Parks and Recreation Director Josh Eggers was one of several bustling around the park Wednesday, organizing and assisting volunteers and answering questions.
“It’s going well,” he said when asked about of the final day of preparation for an event expected to bring in thousands of people eager to see their favorite acts.
The three-day festival, more than a year in the making, started as an idea that gained traction after discussions between Clinton Mayor Scott Maddasion, Clinton Parks and Recreation Director Josh Eggers and USA Concerts Owner/President Wayne Klein.
Klein’s USA Concerts has operated successful country music festival-based concerts under the Tailgate N’ Tallboys label in Peoria, Illinois, and Bloomington, Illinois and, in addition, was heading toward hosting the series in Taylorville, Illinois, and Auburn, Michigan, in 2022. Klein had been to Clinton and, impressed with the city’s river front, discussions started on whether Clinton could host such a festival.
The Clinton City Council then began debating the possibility of the concert series taking place in Clinton beginning in 2023, an event that would be a 50/50 partnership between USA Concerts and the city. The original plan was to set up a contract for annual concerts over a five-year time period. After council discussion early last year, that term was reduced to three years, with the first concert series set for June 8 to 10, 2023.
Since that time, USA Concerts and local organizers considered and chose acts, and have been busy coordinating the grounds setup, traffic routes, parking and transportation. Public safety also has been a major part of discussions, with a large Clinton Police Department vehicle on Wednesday set up on the grounds where the command center will be located.
The police department on Wednesday also published Facebook posts stating that from 8 a.m. Thursday through 8 a.m. Sunday, no concert parking will be permitted in the 100 and 200 blocks of Fifth Avenue South. There also will be no parking allowed in the 100-300 blocks of South Second Street.
Organizers also have been working to inform local residents about how the increased traffic flow will affect them as a result of more vehicles on the streets, closed streets near the festival grounds and restricted traffic on other nearby streets.
The festival grounds will open at 2 p.m. daily, with the first acts taking the stage at 3 p.m. and the last one beginning at 10 p.m. Organizers anticipate the most traffic congestion at the conclusion of the headliner each night of the festival, around 11:30 p.m.
Road/Streets to be Completely Closed to Travel and Parking
• 100 Block of Ninth Ave North to provide access for event deliveries, pedestrian access and access for pre-paid parking in the RV Park and Sixth Avenue North parking lot.
• Riverview Drive: Fifth Avenue South to Ninth Avenue North except for pre-paid parking.
• Roosevelt Street: Ninth Avenue North to 11th Avenue North, which is the access route for Marina Parking Pass only.
• Ninth Avenue North Boat Dock/Marina
• Parking along railroad tracks/in railroad right of way
• 100 block of Sixth Avenue North
• 200 block of Sixth Avenue North
• 100 block of Second Avenue South – Main pedestrian access, and includes pickleball courts parking area.
• 300 block of South First Street, limited to buses/commercial drop-off vehicles only.
• 400 block of South First Street, limited to buses/pre-paid parking entrance only.
Roads/Streets with Limited or Altered Traffic Routes
• 100-200 blocks of Fifth Avenue South, Downtown Business District. Business parking only with two-hour parking strictly enforced. Vehicles in violation or parked for concerts will be towed.
• 100 block of Third Avenue South, Post Office traffic only, enter from Second Street.
• 100 block of Fourth Avenue South, business parking only. No vehicle access to First Street.
• Fourth Avenue South and South First Street, and Fourth Avenue South and Second Street.
The river front will be closed to pedestrians who are not attending the festival during the three-day event. No pets, other than licensed service dogs, will be permitted at the event, but will be permitted in the campground areas where all local ordinances regarding pets must be abided. Lawn chairs are permitted, but will be allowed only in designated areas.
The Main Pedestrian Entrance to the festival will be at Second Avenue South and South Second Street and will flow into the Riverview Swimming Pool parking lot, where there will be a Box Office and checkpoints for admittance into the festival grounds.
The Secondary Pedestrian Entrance to the festival will be at Ninth Avenue North and South Second Street and will flow along river front into the Riverview Swimming Pool parking lot, where there will be a Box Office and checkpoints for admittance into the festival grounds. This is also the only entrance for pre-paid parking and pre-paid camping.
