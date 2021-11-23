NOV. 23
— Clinton Community College is exhibiting the abstract paintings of Clinton artist Gabi Torres in the CCC Library Art Gallery, 1000 Lincoln Blvd. in Clinton, through the fall semester. The public may view the artwork during college library hours from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Thursday, and 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Friday.
— Clinton County Conservation’s Mississippi River Eco Tourism Center is open 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Rock Creek Park near Camanche.
— Clinton County Conservation has open range for air rifles at 5 p.m. and 6 p.m. at Rock Creek Park. CCC is opening the Air Rifle Range in the basement of the Eco Center for public use. The event will include both safety and practical instruction. Participants must use CCC equipment, under the watchful eye of a range master. Children must be 9 or older and must be accompanied by an adult. Call 563-847-7202 to sign up for either one-hour session.
— Friends of Rock Creek will meet at 6 p.m. at Rock Creek Park. Anyone interested in volunteering to help at the park may attend.
