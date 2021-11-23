NOV. 23
— Clinton City Council, 5 p.m., Clinton City Hall Council Chambers, with Committee of the Whole meeting to follow. To participate in the meeting via conference call, dial 563-265-8337 and enter passcode 460975212#.
Vernon Dale Newendyke, 88, of rural Lanark, died November 21, 2021. A funeral service will be held 12 p.m. Saturday, November 27, 2021, with a visitation one hour prior from 11:00-12 p.m., at Law-Jones Eastland, Lanark, Illinois.
Mary Forseen, 77, of Clinton, passed away Monday at her home. Arrangements are pending at the Clinton Chapel Snell-Zornig Funeral Homes & Crematory.
