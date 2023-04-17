Clinton’s Police and Fire departments joined Clinton School District leaders and staff Friday for a run-hide-fight drill with Clinton Middle School students.
The drill, the first of its nature the students have performed since prior to the COVID pandemic, allowed these city entities to use strategies and tactics they’d received training on in January from the Illinois Fire Service Institute. Specific to that training was how to manage an active shooter.
“This is one we’ve never had to do, knock on wood,” Clinton Assistant Fire Chief Jeff Chapman said. “We’re trying to look at every aspect.”
The four-hour event began with CMS Principal Andy Prinsen’s announcement of a hypothetical active shooter over the intercom to the school’s approximately 750 students and 80 staff members. CFD’s Montana Hernandez played the role, designated by a yellow vest she wore as she moved throughout the building.
Notifications followed to every staff member’s phone so as to ensure everyone had been made aware of the drill.
While students are instructed in other drills to exit the building in line formation, for this exercise they’re told to scatter. Security cameras showed live video of the students’ prompt evacuation to a chosen rally site that Chapman refers to as a place “to catch our breath” from the chaos.
There, students with special needs are tended to in a separated, calmer environment; first aid is administered to injuries in another designated area. Attendance is recorded and there are updates in real time via phone app, including the absences of those missing or still inside the school, a student deemed deceased and those marked down as injured who were incorporated into the drill as well.
Students were then taken either by school bus or city bus to a separate site for reunification with their families. Like the rally site, the reunification location would be chosen at the time of an active shooter event and would depend on the circumstances.
IFSI training in January was taught by instructors in law enforcement who had experienced active shooter events firsthand, teaching best practices learned from the pitfalls of those experiences.
“One of the big ones of reunification was just that — ’I waited two and a half hours for my kid only to be told (This is in Texas) that I had to take a two and a half hour ride to Austin because my kid was in emergency surgery to try to save their life and I didn’t get there in time to say goodbye,” Chapman said. “That’s what we’re up against.”
Clinton Police Chief Kevin Gyrion remarked that the reunification of students with their families is just as big as the event of an active shooter itself.
A subset of 30 students were transported to the reunification site. Parents of the students had previously been notified of their child’s participation in this part of the exercise and, once alerted, came to pick them up as they would in case of an actual event.
Students were directed into one side of the reunification site and parents directed toward the other so as to go through a system of “checkers” who ensure the avoidance of any custodial issues in which a student would be picked up by someone not legally authorized to do so.
Confirmed guardians were led to a central location where their children were returned to them as they offered feedback on the process and how organized it was.
This week, Superintendent Gary DeLacy said, a debriefing following the drill will be held in order to identify anything they find they need to work on. Additionally, overhead footage taken by two drones flying overhead during the drill is to later be used for teaching purposes.
High school students had already practiced the drill when a swatting incident occurred last month, and elementary teachers are trained on these situations but their students do not participate in an effort to avoid causing them any trauma.
The drill was performed just prior to the April 20 anniversary of the 1999 Columbine High School massacre that happened in Littleton, Colorado and resulted in the deaths of one teacher and 14 students, including the two who came armed with two large propane bombs among a total of 95 explosive devices. They ultimately fired more than 900 rounds of ammunition in 45 minutes before both died of self-inflicted gunshot wounds.
The Washington Post reports there have been 377 school shootings since 1999. In 2022, with a total of 46 recorded, there were more school shootings than in any year since at least 1999. Though the occurrence of school shootings has increased, the duration of time that they last has decreased.
