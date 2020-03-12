CLINTON — At 10:30 a.m. Thursday, Collin Wolf of Morrison, Illinois, found himself somewhere that he didn't expect to be.
As he put it, he was "flying over the Atlantic somewhere west of Iceland" on an unanticipated, and quickly arranged, return trip to Chicago.
Just the night before, he had left Chicago on a Swiss Air flight, headed for a final destination of Greece to perform in music festivals with his epic heavy metal band, Smoulder. But before his eight-hour flight from Chicago even landed for a layover in Zurich, Switzerland, the festival had been called off and President Donald Trump had issued a 30-day travel ban affecting travel from Europe to the U.S. over concerns about COVID-19.
"We were traveling to Greece to play Up The Hammers festival in Athens tomorrow," he said via messages with the Clinton Herald on Thursday morning. "Then we were scheduled to play a show in Thessaloniki on the 18th, then play Horns Up Festival in Trikala."
Wolf said he was to be in Europe until March 23 with his band, which also includes a drummer from Metamora, Illinois, and musicians from Toronto, Canada.
As Wolf and his drummer were flying to Zurich, Trump in an address to the nation said all European travel except from Britain would be cut off; Homeland Security officials later clarified that the new travel restrictions would apply only to most foreign nationals who have been in the "Schengen Area" at any point in the 14 days prior to their scheduled arrival to the United States. The area includes France, Italy, German, Greece, Austria, Belgium and others. The White House said the zone has the highest number of confirmed COVID-19 cases outside of mainland China.
"I found out (about the travel ban) literally as I was getting off of the plane... I turned my phone on and it started blowing up," he said.
As it turns out, the travel restrictions won't apply to legal permanent residents, immediate family of U.S. citizens or others "identified in the proclamation" signed by Trump.
"But with the festivals getting cancelled and the looming travel ban we transferred our tickets and got the next flight back to Chicago," he said, adding that getting a return flight was "super easy."
"We were directed to the transfer desk and they transferred our return flights right away, no charge and no hassle," he said. "Our trip home was supposed to be on Lufthansa but they own Swiss Air so I think that worked out in our favor."
And so, two hours after landing in Zurich, Wolf and his bandmate were back up in the air.
"I’ve got a lot of mixed emotions about it," he said. "I’m definitely gutted that the festivals didn’t get to happen, but I’m thankful that we were able to sort out our return so quickly and easily."
