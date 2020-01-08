CLINTON – The Clinton County Board of Supervisors is considering whether to fill a vacancy in the Clinton County Treasurer's Office later this year by appointment or through a special election.
Clinton County Treasurer Rhonda McIntyre announced in October that she would be retiring effective March 31. McIntyre has served as the county treasurer since 1995.
The Supervisors now must decide whether to fill the vacancy by appointment or through a special election. A special election would cost the county $25,000 to $30,000, Clinton County Auditor Eric Van Lancker projected Monday.
Van Lancker said if the Supervisors decide to fill the vacancy by appointment, the county treasurer position will appear on the ballot of the November general election. Van Lancker said that after the Supervisors canvass the votes cast of that election, the person elected would take the oath office within 10 days after the canvass of votes. The person elected would serve the remainder of McIntyre's term, which runs through 2022.
Van Lancker confirmed that if the county decides to proceed with a special election, the person who wins the special election would serve the remainder of McIntyre's term.
A petition can also be turned in, mandating the county hold a special election to fill the vacancy. The petition would need just over 1,800 signatures, Van Lancker said. A petition must be turned in 14 days from the time of publication of intent to appoint or 14 days from the day of the appointment, whichever is later.
Van Lancker said the June primary may also delay the date of a special election, if the county elects to proceed with a special election or a petition mandates a special election. The special election cannot occur any sooner than 32 days after it is ordered, either by the Supervisors or by citizens through a petition. Van Lancker said there are black-out dates around the June primary, which could cause a special election, if ordered, to not take place until about three months before the November general election.
"I don't know if you can take that action until the vacancy actually occurs," Van Lancker said. "But I'm just saying if you could take that action in March we could maybe squeeze that in in April and then the primary would be in June."
Van Lancker said if the board waits until the position is vacant to order a special election, a special election would probably not take place until August, citing the black-out periods before and after the June primary. He added at that point there would only be a few months until the November election.
Board of Supervisors Chairman Dan Srp said he is not inclined to order a special election, referencing the upcoming November election and the county entering a challenging financial projection.
"For the amount of time that we're talking about covering until it's automatically going to show up on the ballot in November and given that we're entering a pretty challenged financial projection and budget session, it's difficult for me to be real eager to order a special election with all those things considered," Srp said. "But I'm certainly open to the discussion. There's merits on both sides."
Van Lancker said if the county can find someone to appoint who is not interested in running in the November election, the county would not give any potential candidate a leg up in the race.
McIntyre believes Karen Petersen, office manager in the Treasurer's Office, would be an excellent appointment for the interim period.
"That would allow for people to go through the whole general election process and choose another treasurer," McIntyre said. "And that was my hope when I decided to resign this year was a general election. So that gives the public the opportunity and people time to campaign and give them plenty of time to decide whether they wanted to do this. That was kind of the logic."
Petersen said she was originally intending to retire at the end of June but will consider helping out until a new treasurer is elected. She said she has no desire to go beyond November.
The Board of Supervisors intends to hold additional conversation about filling the impending county treasurer vacancy at next week's board meeting.
