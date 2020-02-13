DES MOINES — Iowa Democratic Party Chairman Troy Price will resign his position Saturday in the wake of the party’s failure to deliver timely results of the Feb. 3 caucuses.
Price’s resignation will be effective after an emergency meeting Saturday of the party’s state central committee, which will elect a new chair.
“While it is my desire to stay in this role and see this process through to completion, I do believe it is time for the Iowa Democratic Party to begin looking forward, and my presence in my current role makes that more difficult,” he wrote in a resignation letter to the central committee. “Therefore, I will resign as chair of the Iowa Democratic Party effective upon the election of my replacement.”
The Iowa Democratic Party announced earlier on Thursday that it had accepted requests from the campaigns of Pete Buttigieg and Sen. Bernie Sanders to recanvass its reporting of results from more than 80 precincts, plus satellite caucuses. If the campaigns decide to accept the costs of the recanvass and move forward, the review would start Sunday and take two days.
If the campaigns still aren’t satisfied, they could then request a recount. Price said the new chair would oversee the recanvass and any further procedures.
While Price has repeatedly apologized for reporting failures, he said the party wasn’t entirely to blame. Price has said an independent review would be conducted into the failure of the caucus reporting process.
“While this process is just beginning, know that the IDP is not the only party to blame for what happened last week,” Price wrote in his letter. “We worked collaboratively with our partners, our vendors, and the DNC in this process, and I am confident the review will be able to determine exactly what went wrong, what went right, and how we can avoid this from ever happening again.”
Former IDP chair Sue Dvorsky said in an interview Thursday said Price “did exactly what I knew he would do, which is think about what the mission of the party is, think about next steps for the party, and make a determination that he would be a distraction if he stayed.
“And that does not surprise me at all, because I absolutely know how much he loves that party,” Dvorsky said.
Price also referred to the scathing criticism that has rained down on the state party from the media, national party leaders, presidential campaigns and the public over the reporting breakdown.
“Enduring threats to personal safety, taunts, and anger from people around the globe, our staff worked in a professional manner to produce a final result,” Price wrote. “I am incredibly proud of the work they did in those three days.”
Dvorsky and Price both pointed to the widespread remarks from Iowans who participated in caucuses that they ran smoothly and were positive experiences. “What is lost in this conversation is that didn’t happen by accident,” Dvorsky said. She attributed orderly operation of caucuses at the precinct level to the training and preparation completed under Price’s leadership.
Price took over as state party chairman in the wake of the 2016 elections and noted the successes of the 2018 midterm elections.
“In the end, we proved the naysayers wrong by flipping seven seats in the Iowa House, winning three statewide seats, and winning three of four congressional seats – sending the first women from Iowa to the House in the process,” Price wrote.
Price wrote that resigning was one of the toughest decisions he’s ever made. “Throughout my tenure as chair, I have always said I would do what is in the best interest of the party. With my decision, I hope the party can regain the trust of those we lost and turn our attention to what is most important – winning in November.”
