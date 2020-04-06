CLINTON — Seven felony and five misdemeanor counts related to burglary and criminal mischief have been dismissed.
Twelve counts filed against Calvin W. Tompkins, 37, were dismissed after it was ordered by the court that probable cause was not established to believe Tompkins committed the offenses.
The dismissed charges include one count of ongoing criminal conduct, a Class B felony; five counts of third-degree burglary, a Class D felony; one count of second-degree criminal mischief, a Class D felony; one count of fourth-degree criminal mischief, a serious misdemeanor; one count of possession of burglary tools, an aggravated misdemeanor and three counts of fifth-degree criminal mischief, a simple misdemeanor.
The trial information was filed March 16.
