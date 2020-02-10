DES MOINES — Campaigns for Sen. Bernie Sanders and Pete Buttigieg have each asked the Iowa Democratic Party for a partial recanvass of caucus results, the Iowa Democratic Party said Monday.
The Sanders campaign requested a review of 25 precincts and three satellite sites. “While a recanvass is just the first step in the process and (while) we don’t expect it to change the current calculations, it is a necessary part of making sure Iowans can trust the final results of the caucus,” Sanders campaign Senior Advisor Jeff Weaver said in a news release.
The Buttigieg campaign requested a review of 66 precincts, for a net of 85 precincts after removing duplicate requests, the state party said in a release.
The party’s statement said the recount/recanvass committee would review the requests to determine whether each meets the standard for review under the party’s delegate selection plan.
The committee will inform the campaigns of its assessment of the requests within 48 hours.
The party said it is maintaining the same standard it has used with in reviewing results: “The IDP will analyze the requested precincts to correct any inconsistencies between the reported results and their official record of result from caucus night, as signed by the precinct chair, secretary, and representatives of campaigns.”
The Sanders campaign said earlier Monday that correcting the errors the campaign previously reported to the party would result in Sanders winning one additional national delegate.
The Iowa Democratic Party on Sunday night projected that Pete Buttigieg had won 14 national delegates, based on the share of state delegate equivalents attributed to him during the caucuses. Sanders was projected to receive 12 national delegates.
Earlier this week, Sanders scoffed during a CNN town hall at the question of whether he would ask for a recount. “We’ve got enough of Iowa. I think we should move on to New Hampshire,” he told forum moderator Anderson Cooper.
“It really did distress me because I went all over Iowa and the people there are really great people who take their responsibility of the first caucus in the country very, very seriously.”
