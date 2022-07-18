MORRISON, Ill. — Two people are hospitalized in Iowa City after the horse-drawn buggy they were in was hit by a car Sunday morning in rural Morrison.
The crash occurred shortly after 8 a.m. at U.S. 30 and Millard Road, west of Morrison, According to the Whiteside County Sheriff's Office, Lewis E. Weaver, 74, and Mary W. Weaver, 65, of rural Fulton, Illinois, were in the horse and buggy traveling south on Millard Road. The Weavers were exiting the intersection when their buggy was struck by an eastbound vehicle driven by Miranda M. Jenkins, 34, of Clinton, according to the sheriff's department.
The Weavers were ejected from their buggy as a result of the crash. Morrison EMS personnel transported the couple from the scene to MercyOne Clinton Medical Center. They were then airlifted to the University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics in Iowa City for further treatment.
The Whiteside County Sheriff’s Office was assisted at the scene by the Fulton Police Department and Illinois State Police along with Morrison EMS and the Morrison Fire Department.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.