CLINTON — The Felix Adler Children’s Discovery Center will host its annual Family Valentine Party on Saturday.
The Discovery Center will have its Family Chinese New Year Party on Feb. 15.
During the week, WOW Wednesday will be kicking off the Chinese New Year celebration and Funtime Friday has a special singing guest, Miss April. Plus Miss Jean is back Feb. 9 and 23. Each of these programs is free with regular museum admission or membership.
Annual Family Valentine Party
Saturday, Feb. 8, from 1 to 3 p.m., the Discovery Center is having their annual Family Valentine Party. This favorite event will put everyone in the mood for love. A special furry guest will be Paul, the therapy dog. This big fluffy golden retriever, owned by the Deluhery family, will be ready for lots of petting and Valentine affection. Other party activities include decorating and eating delicious sugar cookies, a Valentine card creation station, Valentine games, and festive face painting. This program is free with regular museum admission and no pre-registration is required.
Family Chinese New Year Celebration
Save the date for the second annual Family Chinese New Year Celebration, Saturday, Feb. 15, from 2 to 4 p.m. Again this year, the Discovery Center will partner with students from Pangaea International Academy for a celebration of cultural understanding. The students will share the many ways Chinese boys and girls celebrate the new year. Activities will include watching the dynamic dragon dance, making Chinese handicrafts and learning to write your name in Chinese. Come celebrate the year of the rat as a family. This special program is free with regular museum admission and no pre-registration is required.
WOW Wednesday: Celebrate Chinese New Year
Wednesday, Feb. 5, from 2 to 6 p.m. is a WOW Wednesday at the Discovery Center, sponsored by Clinton Lions Club. Stop by the Please-Touch-Table. At this WOW Wednesday, celebrate the Chinese New Year by making a traditional paper lantern. This hands-on craft is made from household items and is just in time for the Discovery Center Chinese Family New Year Party.
Chess, juggling and logic puzzles are also a big hit every Wednesday at the Discovery Center. Miss Jean teaches beginning chess to all, from preschoolers through adult, or she will play a strategic game with an opponent to match their skill level.
WOW Wednesday is perfect for school-aged kids and their families and is a great activity for a school early out afternoon. WOW Wednesday is drop in with no pre-registration required – it is an enrichment program with no extra class fee.
Funtime Friday: Singing with Miss April
Friday, Feb. 7, at 10 a.m. is Funtime Friday, sponsored by the Clinton Kiwanis Club and Alliant Energy Foundation. At Funtime Friday, the Discovery Center will have special guest, Miss April. Come sing with Miss April and let the music put a smile on your face. As always there will be a snack to go with the theme. This popular program is designed for preschoolers and their grown-ups, although all age children are welcome anytime.
Sunday Afternoons with Miss Jean
Miss Jean is ready to have some fun Feb. 9 and 23, at the Discovery Center. This great program challenges the minds of all ages. Learn to juggle, play chess and build your brain with awesome STEM and logic puzzles. Miss Jean will be here from 2 to 5 p.m. The program is free with your museum admission.
The Discovery Center is located at 332 Eighth Ave. South in downtown Clinton. They are open Wednesdays through Friday, 9:30 a.m. to 6 p.m., Saturdays, 9:30 a.m. to 5 p.m., and Sundays 12:30 to 5 p.m. Museum admission is $4 per person ages 2 to 64, $3 per person ages 65 and older, free for children one and younger, and free for members of the children’s museum.
For more information on the children’s museum and its many programs, contact them at 243-3600, email info@adlerdiscoverycenter.org, or message them on Facebook at Felix Adler Children’s Discovery Center.
