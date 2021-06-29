FULTON, Ill. — The Fulton City Council heard a proposal Monday asking for the city's support of a proposal to four lane 20 miles of U.S. 30 in Illinois.
Prior to a 2017 no-build decision, a Citizens Advisory Group composed of residents of Fulton, Morrison, Albany and Thomson over a five-year period was charged with trying to design a route to eventually have a connection from Illinois 136 over to Interstate 88, Barb Frantz said. The group collected $7.5 million for the project and two phases of the study as well as the environmental study were completed, she said. They were ready for annexing and payment for property to start the route, she said. With concerns about the proposal surfacing in Morrison, a decision for a no build was handed down four years ago, Frantz said.
"So they decided from our District 2 engineering office that no build was the best answer to all of this five years of work," Frantz said.
There were 15 more years of work put in to go through the many local, state and federal steps, Frantz added.
Fulton Mayor Wendy Ottens and Alderwoman Barb Mask recently approached Frantz about resurrecting the U.S. 30 project, Frantz added.
Ottens supports four laning Highway 30, noting the economic development it could bring.
"It makes such a difference that if you can have your trucks and everything be able to go on there with ease and get out with ease," Ottens said. "It does make a big difference. And so I've been always a proponent that it should happen."
Former Iowa Department of Transportation Commissioner Dave Rose of Clinton came up with a proposal to four lane Highway 30 to Rock Falls, Illinois. The proposal calls for a four-lane road bumped together with a concrete divider. If small communities wish, the speed limit can be lowered to 25 mph in the town and then go back to a four-lane road at 65 mph once out of the town, Rose noted. To address concerns with farm equipment, there would be 75 feet of an at-grade intersection in the center of the road where large combines and semis can pull every mile, he added. If they have to purchase right of way, they would use right of way parallel to the road to avoid using much farm land, Rose said.
If Morrison does not support the project, there is an alternate 12-mile route to Erie.
"I called the other ones and I think this would fit well," Rose said. "We go right up to the doorstep of Morrison, neck it down and come out the other side and go back into the four lane. I did a study on this, how long it takes and it would take an extra couple minutes. It's not major minutes."
The 20 miles in Illinois and 40 miles in Iowa from Lisbon to DeWitt are all that is needed to complete the four laning. Clinton County Supervisor Tom Determann noted four laning Highway 30 near DeWitt has helped DeWitt thrive.
"Actually, the best of both worlds," Determann said. "They got the four lane out of the town but it's right next to the town. But DeWitt has just nothing but thrived from it."
Frantz is requesting the City of Fulton pass a support letter backing the project. She also plans to approach Morrison, Thomson, Rock Falls and Albany to seek their support. The council held discussion but did not take action on the proposal at Monday's council meeting.
